CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

870 FPUS56 KHNX 092000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-092300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

67 to 75. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 102.

Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 66 97 / 0 0 0

Mendota 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 103 74 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-092300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 95 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 97 59 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 99 63 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 71 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 71 100 / 0 0 0

Kerman 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

Reedley 102 67 100 / 0 0 0

Selma 101 69 100 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 67 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-092300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

78. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 100 69 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 67 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 73 100 / 0 0 0

Taft 100 77 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-092300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 99 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

Visalia 100 67 99 / 0 0 0

Exeter 102 69 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 69 99 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 69 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 72 99 / 0 0 0

Delano 100 67 99 / 0 0 0

Wasco 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 100 68 99 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 99 74 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 100 73 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 100 73 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-092300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to

80. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 69 94 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-092300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 72 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 70 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-092300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet

63 to 73. Highs at 5000 feet 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows at

5000 feet 65 to 75. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 98 74 96 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 66 87 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 85 59 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-092300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at 8000 feet.

Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet. Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 96 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 87 66 95 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 86 60 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-092300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight, Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent near the crest50 percent ....Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

Lows 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet. Lows 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 80 53 77 / 20 20 30

=

$$

CAZ098-092300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 110. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 105. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 77 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 108 82 103 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 109 78 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-092300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 PM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 71 to 79. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Highs

94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106.

Lows 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 106 71 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 103 77 100 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 105 74 100 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 103 69 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

