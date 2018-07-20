CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

_____

030 FPUS56 KHNX 201200

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Saturd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-202300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

Highs 95 to 104.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows 66 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 100 70 96 / 0 0 0

Mendota 100 70 96 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 103 76 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-202300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

99 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

95 to 101. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 95 to 104.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 109. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 101 66 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 101 70 97 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 102 69 98 / 0 0 0

Madera 102 70 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 104 76 100 / 0 0 0

Fresno 104 77 100 / 0 0 0

Kerman 102 70 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 104 73 100 / 0 0 0

Reedley 104 74 100 / 0 0 0

Selma 104 76 100 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 104 74 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-202300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

Highs 97 to 105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 110. Lows

68 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 103 75 99 / 0 0 0

Hanford 103 75 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 103 76 99 / 0 0 0

Taft 104 79 100 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-202300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

97 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Highs

100 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 104 74 100 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 75 98 / 0 0 0

Exeter 104 74 100 / 0 0 0

Tulare 102 75 98 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 103 73 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 104 76 100 / 0 0 0

Delano 103 75 99 / 0 0 0

Wasco 103 73 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 104 73 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 104 79 100 / 0 0 0

Arvin 105 73 101 / 0 0 0

Lamont 105 73 101 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-202300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through

the night. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

67 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 71 92 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 98 63 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-202300-

Tulare County Foothills-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Highs

98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 103 73 99 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-202300-

Kern County Mountains-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 85 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at

5000 feet 63 to 73. Highs at 5000 feet 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 65 to

74. Highs at 5000 feet 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 102 75 98 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 92 66 88 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 55 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-202300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Near the crest,

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

and areas of smoke. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 98 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at

8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 92 66 89 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 85 55 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-202300-

Tulare County Mountains-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon, Haze and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 84 to

94 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

63 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, mostly cloudy in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 90 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

62 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to

93 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98 at 5000 feet...77 to

87 at 8000 feet. Lows 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97 at 5000 feet...76 to 86 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 78 55 74 / 20 20 0

=

$$

CAZ098-202300-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 107. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84.

Highs 102 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

Highs 104 to 114.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 106 82 103 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 107 78 104 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-202300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

Highs 99 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86.

Highs 101 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 104 71 101 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 76 99 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 72 99 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 100 69 97 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather