CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 24, 2018

187 FPUS56 KHNX 250600

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightWednesdayWednesday nightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-251100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 105. Lows

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 104 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 68 104 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 77 106 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-251100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 64 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 102 to 107.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows

62 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 103 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 67 105 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 105 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 67 105 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 73 106 74 106 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 73 106 74 106 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 67 105 68 106 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 70 105 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 70 105 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 72 105 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 69 106 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-251100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows 67 to

77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 70 105 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 69 105 70 106 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 75 106 76 106 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 79 104 79 105 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-251100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph. Heat

index readings around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 107. Lows

67 to 77.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 105 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 69 104 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 71 104 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 71 105 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 104 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 74 103 75 104 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 71 105 71 106 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 70 105 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 72 105 72 107 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 77 104 78 105 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 76 104 77 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 76 104 76 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-251100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

66 to 76.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 73 100 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 67 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-251100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

67 to 77.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 73 101 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-251100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 87 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 86 to 94.

Lows at 5000 feet 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

85 to 93. Lows at 5000 feet 63 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 76 102 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 68 93 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 61 89 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-251100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...77 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 93 at

5000 feet...74 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 67 98 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 87 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-251100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...

76 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 96 at 5000 feet...77 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95 at

5000 feet...75 to 84 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93 at

5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 56 83 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-251100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 112. West winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 84. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 83.

Highs 100 to 110.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 109 83 109 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 81 111 80 111 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-251100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Jul 24 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 82. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 75 108 75 108 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 82 106 83 105 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 77 108 77 108 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 76 107 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

