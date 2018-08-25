CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

404 FPUS56 KHNX 250700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-252300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 94. Light

winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 93. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 64. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 90 59 89 / 0 0 0

Mendota 90 57 89 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 94 64 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-252300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 54 to 62. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 87 to 93. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 61.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 83 to 91.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 89 53 89 / 0 0 0

Merced 90 57 90 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 91 56 90 / 0 0 0

Madera 91 56 91 / 0 0 0

Clovis 92 63 93 / 0 0 0

Fresno 92 63 92 / 0 0 0

Kerman 91 56 91 / 0 0 0

Sanger 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Reedley 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Selma 92 61 92 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 92 58 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-252300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 66.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 65. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

87 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 91 60 92 / 0 0 0

Hanford 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Avenal 94 66 93 / 0 0 0

Taft 94 68 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-252300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 90 to 95. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 65. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 91 to 96. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 64.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs 87 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Visalia 91 58 92 / 0 0 0

Exeter 92 59 93 / 0 0 0

Tulare 91 61 92 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 92 58 92 / 0 0 0

Porterville 93 62 93 / 0 0 0

Delano 93 61 93 / 0 0 0

Wasco 93 59 93 / 0 0 0

Shafter 93 59 94 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 94 67 95 / 0 0 0

Arvin 95 63 95 / 0 0 0

Lamont 95 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-252300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 87 63 87 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 90 53 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-252300-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs 83 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 95 62 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-252300-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 54 to 64. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 85. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows at

5000 feet 53 to 63. Highs at 5000 feet 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 54 to 64. Highs at 5000 feet 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 93 65 93 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 83 58 83 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 80 52 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-252300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 83 59 83 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 78 45 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-252300-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south

winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows 52 to

60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 73 46 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-252300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

64 to 70. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 65 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-252300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

60 to 68. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 98 62 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 95 69 96 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 97 64 97 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 97 62 97 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

