CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Tuesd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-172300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61.

Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 83 52 79 / 0 0 0

Mendota 85 50 82 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 87 59 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-172300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 82 47 80 / 0 0 0

Merced 83 50 82 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 85 50 82 / 0 0 0

Madera 86 51 84 / 0 0 0

Clovis 87 57 85 / 0 0 0

Fresno 86 56 85 / 0 0 0

Kerman 86 50 84 / 0 0 0

Sanger 87 53 85 / 0 0 0

Reedley 88 53 86 / 0 0 0

Selma 87 55 85 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 87 52 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-172300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 86 54 84 / 0 0 0

Hanford 87 53 85 / 0 0 0

Avenal 87 58 85 / 0 0 0

Taft 85 61 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-172300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 87 52 85 / 0 0 0

Visalia 87 52 85 / 0 0 0

Exeter 87 52 86 / 0 0 0

Tulare 87 54 85 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 87 51 85 / 0 0 0

Porterville 87 55 85 / 0 0 0

Delano 86 52 84 / 0 0 0

Wasco 85 50 85 / 0 0 0

Shafter 85 51 84 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 86 58 85 / 0 0 0

Arvin 88 56 86 / 0 0 0

Lamont 87 56 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-172300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 80 55 78 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 83 47 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-172300-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

79 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 87 55 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-172300-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 49 to 59. Highs at 5000 feet 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

74 to 82. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 87 57 85 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 78 46 76 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 79 44 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-172300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

60 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79 at

5000 feet...61 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 81 49 82 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 72 39 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-172300-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 68 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-172300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 87 to 96.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 96 59 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-172300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

54 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 93 55 92 / 0 0 0

Mojave 91 62 89 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 92 56 91 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 91 55 90 / 0 0 0

