CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 28, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-291100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 85. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 52 to 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 80 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 83 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 58 83 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-291100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 51 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 79 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 80 55 79 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 82 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 82 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 60 83 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 60 82 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 55 83 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 57 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 57 84 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 59 83 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-291100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

80 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 52 to 58. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 54 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

82 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 83 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 57 82 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 63 82 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-291100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 52 to 61. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs

82 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 57 84 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 57 84 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 57 84 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 58 84 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 84 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 59 84 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 56 83 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 55 82 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 55 83 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 63 84 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 60 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 84 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-291100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 75 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 78 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-291100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 58 83 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-291100-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows at 5000 feet 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 68 to 78. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to

57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 70 to 78. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

at 5000 feet 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57. Highs at

5000 feet 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows at 5000 feet 42 to 52. Highs at 5000 feet 58 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs at 5000 feet 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

50 to 60. Highs at 5000 feet 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 60 85 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 75 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-291100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 70 mph in the evening decreasing

to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 59 73 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 67 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-291100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening, Gusts up to 50 mph. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 70 mph in the evening

decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 66 to

76 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers likely. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 64 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-291100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 92. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 59 to 65. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 54 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

83 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 65 91 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 90 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-291100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PDT Fri Sep 28 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 59 88 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 64 86 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 87 54 90 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 85 53 89 / 0 0 0 0

