Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Mond

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-302300-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 79 58 84 / 0 0 0

Mendota 80 56 86 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 81 61 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ090-302300-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 55 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 79 51 84 / 0 0 0

Merced 79 56 84 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 80 55 85 / 0 0 0

Madera 81 55 86 / 0 0 0

Clovis 81 59 88 / 0 0 0

Fresno 81 60 88 / 0 0 0

Kerman 81 55 87 / 0 0 0

Sanger 81 57 87 / 0 0 0

Reedley 82 57 87 / 0 0 0

Selma 81 58 87 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 81 56 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ091-302300-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 73 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

Highs 77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 81 56 87 / 0 0 0

Hanford 81 55 87 / 0 0 0

Avenal 81 60 87 / 0 0 0

Taft 84 63 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ092-302300-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Highs 76 to 81.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

Highs 76 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 82 56 87 / 0 0 0

Visalia 81 55 86 / 0 0 0

Exeter 83 56 85 / 0 0 0

Tulare 82 57 86 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 83 55 85 / 0 0 0

Porterville 84 59 85 / 0 0 0

Delano 83 55 87 / 0 0 0

Wasco 82 54 88 / 0 0 0

Shafter 83 54 88 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 84 62 87 / 0 0 0

Arvin 87 59 88 / 0 0 0

Lamont 87 59 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ093-302300-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 55 82 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 79 51 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ094-302300-

Tulare County Foothills-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 85 57 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ095-302300-

Kern County Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 70 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows at 5000 feet 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs at

5000 feet 59 to 69. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers. Chance of showers

80 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 47 to 57. Highs at 5000 feet 58 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs at 5000 feet 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at

5000 feet 48 to 58. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 85 58 86 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 77 52 79 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 78 49 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ096-302300-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 68 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of snow

showers and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 72 56 80 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 68 48 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ097-302300-

Tulare County Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to 69 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 77 to 82 at

5000 feet...66 to 72 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Windy. Chance of showers 80 percent. Lows 47 to

57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers likely. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

47 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of snow

showers and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 64 42 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ098-302300-

Indian Wells Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

56 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

65. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 92 61 90 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 91 60 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ099-302300-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 90 56 90 / 0 0 0

Mojave 88 62 87 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 90 56 89 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 89 55 89 / 0 0 0

