CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

792 FPUS56 KHNX 040100

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

CAZ089-041100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 57 to 63. West

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 85.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 77 56 79 / 50 0 0 0

Mendota 59 78 54 79 / 50 0 0 0

Coalinga 62 78 60 79 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-041100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Highs

76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

75 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 75 49 77 / 70 30 0 0

Merced 60 76 54 78 / 60 30 0 0

Chowchilla 59 77 53 78 / 60 30 0 0

Madera 60 77 54 78 / 60 20 0 0

Clovis 62 76 57 78 / 70 20 0 0

Fresno 62 76 58 77 / 70 20 0 0

Kerman 59 77 54 78 / 70 0 0 0

Sanger 59 75 55 77 / 70 20 0 0

Reedley 60 75 56 77 / 70 20 0 0

Selma 61 76 57 77 / 70 20 0 0

Kingsburg 59 76 55 77 / 70 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-041100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58.

Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 58 77 56 79 / 60 0 0 0

Hanford 59 77 55 78 / 70 0 0 0

Avenal 61 77 58 78 / 40 0 0 0

Taft 62 75 62 76 / 60 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-041100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 75 55 77 / 70 20 0 0

Visalia 59 76 56 78 / 70 0 0 0

Exeter 59 75 55 77 / 70 20 0 0

Tulare 60 77 57 78 / 70 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 76 54 77 / 70 20 0 0

Porterville 62 76 58 78 / 70 20 0 0

Delano 58 77 55 78 / 60 0 0 0

Wasco 56 77 55 77 / 60 0 0 0

Shafter 56 77 54 77 / 60 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 77 61 77 / 60 0 0 0

Arvin 58 76 57 77 / 60 20 0 0

Lamont 59 77 58 77 / 60 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-041100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 70 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 69 52 72 / 70 50 20 0

Oakhurst 51 71 47 74 / 70 40 20 0

=

$$

CAZ094-041100-

Tulare County Foothills-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

49 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 75 54 77 / 80 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-041100-

Kern County Mountains-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs at 5000 feet 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 61 to

69. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs at 5000 feet 64 to

70. Lows at 5000 feet 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

64 to 72. Lows at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 56 73 54 76 / 60 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 65 48 67 / 60 20 0 0

Frazier Park 44 64 44 67 / 70 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-041100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest,

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a 50 percent chance of

snow showers near the crest. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

55 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers in the evening. Near the crest, slight

chance of showers in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 59 to

69 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 64 51 70 / 80 40 20 0

Shaver Lake 44 57 42 60 / 90 40 20 0

=

$$

CAZ097-041100-

Tulare County Mountains-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Near the crest,

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest,

a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs

57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near the crest, slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 38 53 37 57 / 90 30 30 0

=

$$

CAZ098-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 80 58 82 / 40 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 57 80 56 82 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-041100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

600 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 52 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 73 to

83. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 54 78 52 81 / 40 0 0 0

Mojave 59 76 58 79 / 50 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 76 53 80 / 40 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 76 53 80 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

