CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

706 FPUS56 KHNX 190700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonightWednesdayWednesday nightand Thursd

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-191200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 39 to 45.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 38 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 45 58 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 42 58 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Coalinga 45 61 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ090-191200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 39 to 45.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 38 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 57 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 43 56 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 41 56 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 57 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 43 57 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 43 57 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 42 57 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 42 57 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 43 57 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 43 56 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 42 57 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ091-191200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 44.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 41 57 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 41 57 38 59 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 43 59 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Taft 45 60 47 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ092-191200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 37 to 45.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 43 58 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 42 57 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 60 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 43 58 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 43 60 41 63 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 60 44 63 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 42 59 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 42 58 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 42 59 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 45 60 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 43 62 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 44 61 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ093-191200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 58 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 37 63 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ094-191200-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 43 64 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ095-191200-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to

57. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 41 66 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 38 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 35 60 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ096-191200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Windy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 31 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Windy. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 61 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 62 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ097-191200-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 46 to

54 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 57 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ098-191200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to

41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 38 65 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 37 65 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-191200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. Below

the passes, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

36 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to

42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 37 65 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 41 64 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 36 63 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 37 64 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

