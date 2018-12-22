CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

982 FPUS56 KHNX 222000

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Point temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for todaytonightand Sund

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a site-specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/hanford and either

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map.

CAZ089-230000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56.

Lows 32 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 45 59 / 0 0 0

Mendota 58 44 59 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 59 46 60 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-230000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 41 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 44 58 / 0 0 0

Merced 56 44 58 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 43 58 / 0 0 0

Madera 58 45 59 / 0 0 0

Clovis 58 44 57 / 0 0 0

Fresno 58 44 57 / 0 0 0

Kerman 58 44 58 / 0 0 0

Sanger 58 43 57 / 0 0 0

Reedley 58 43 57 / 0 0 0

Selma 57 43 57 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 43 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-230000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

39. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 41 57 / 0 0 0

Hanford 57 42 56 / 0 0 0

Avenal 58 44 58 / 0 0 0

Taft 57 46 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-230000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 41 to

46.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 43 57 / 0 0 0

Visalia 58 43 57 / 0 0 0

Exeter 59 44 58 / 0 0 0

Tulare 58 43 57 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 43 58 / 0 0 0

Porterville 59 45 57 / 0 0 0

Delano 58 44 57 / 0 0 0

Wasco 58 44 57 / 0 0 0

Shafter 58 44 57 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 59 46 57 / 0 0 0

Arvin 60 44 59 / 0 0 0

Lamont 60 45 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-230000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 54 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 52 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 35 to

45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 45 to

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 57 42 56 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 60 40 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-230000-

Tulare County Foothills-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs 55 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows 39 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 44 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 43 59 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-230000-

Kern County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs at 5000 feet 52 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet

38 to 47. Lows at 5000 feet 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 26 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 62 41 59 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 37 55 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 54 34 53 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-230000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs

46 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations,

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning increasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow showers. Windy. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to 30 at

5000 feet...11 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 40 52 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 57 31 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-230000-

Tulare County Mountains-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...

17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Breezy.

Highs 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 50 29 47 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-230000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 56. Lows

28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 64 38 63 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 37 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-230000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1200 PM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 65 38 64 / 0 0 0

Mojave 63 41 63 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 37 63 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 37 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

