CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ089-190000-
West Central San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to
63. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to
49. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
65. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
44 to 49. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to
66. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 40 to 45.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs
54 to 60. Lows 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.
Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 60 47 62 / 0 0 0
Mendota 61 45 63 / 0 0 0
Coalinga 61 48 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ090-190000-
East Central San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to
63. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 43 to
48. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
66. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
44 to 49. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light
winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers
50 percent. Lows 39 to 44.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs
53 to 58. Lows 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the
morning. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 64. Lows 36 to 41.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.
Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 59 45 62 / 0 0 0
Merced 59 45 62 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 61 45 63 / 0 0 0
Madera 62 46 64 / 0 0 0
Clovis 60 45 62 / 0 0 0
Fresno 60 45 62 / 0 0 0
Kerman 62 45 63 / 0 0 0
Sanger 59 43 62 / 0 0 0
Reedley 59 43 61 / 0 0 0
Selma 59 43 61 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 59 43 60 / 0 0 0
CAZ091-190000-
Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to
62. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to
46. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
65. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
42 to 47. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the
morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.
Highs 53 to 60. Lows 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 64.
Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lemoore 59 41 60 / 0 0 0
Hanford 59 41 60 / 0 0 0
Avenal 59 46 63 / 0 0 0
Taft 59 46 64 / 20 0 0
CAZ092-190000-
Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to
46. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
42 to 47. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds
in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers
50 percent. Lows 40 to 45.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in
the morning. Highs 52 to 57.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to
41. Highs 56 to 61.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to
43. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 59 44 61 / 0 0 0
Visalia 59 42 61 / 0 0 0
Exeter 61 45 63 / 0 0 0
Tulare 60 43 62 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 61 45 63 / 0 0 0
Porterville 60 44 63 / 0 0 0
Delano 60 42 63 / 0 0 0
Wasco 60 42 63 / 0 0 0
Shafter 61 43 64 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 61 46 65 / 0 0 0
Arvin 60 45 66 / 20 0 0
Lamont 61 44 66 / 20 0 0
CAZ093-190000-
Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to
60.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to
46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to
65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows 40 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then slight chance
of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of showers 70 percent.
Lows 32 to 42.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to
41. Highs 51 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65. Lows
35 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 56 42 62 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 57 37 63 / 0 0 0
CAZ094-190000-
Tulare County Foothills-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 38 to 44.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in
the morning. Highs 46 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 58 43 63 / 0 0 0
CAZ095-190000-
Kern County Mountains-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 51.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 35 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 53 to 59.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Windy. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 57. West winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of
snow showers after midnight. Very windy. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers in the morning. Very windy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 46.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows
at 5000 feet 29 to 38. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet
49 to 55. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 50 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Isabella 56 39 62 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 50 37 59 / 20 0 0
Frazier Park 49 33 59 / 30 0 0
CAZ096-190000-
Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...
35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds
around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to
32 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 57 at
5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,
northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow
showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to
31 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph over higher elevations.
.SUNDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow
level 6500 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at
8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 55 mph. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 35 to
45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance
of snow showers after midnight. Very windy. Colder. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to
22 at 8000 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 40 to
46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 25 to 32 at
5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...
36 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...
20 to 26 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 50 to
57 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at
5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 51 38 54 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 50 28 59 / 0 0 0
CAZ097-190000-
Tulare County Mountains-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...
37 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher
elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at
5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,
north winds 25 to 35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 41 at
5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,
northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...
39 to 47 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Very
windy. Colder. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 27 to
35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.
Windy. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows
25 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to
43 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37 at
5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...
40 to 48 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...
21 to 31 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lodgepole 43 26 51 / 0 0 0
CAZ098-190000-
Indian Wells Valley-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds in
the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in
the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 42.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to
40. Highs 51 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 64. Lows
35 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 60 37 63 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 61 36 63 / 0 0 0
CAZ099-190000-
Southeastern Kern County Desert-
1200 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 68. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of
showers 50 percent. Lows 36 to 42.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.
Windy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 30 to 39.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64.
Lows 33 to 41.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
California City 59 37 62 / 0 0 0
Mojave 59 40 62 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 59 36 62 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 60 37 64 / 0 0 0
