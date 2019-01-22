CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

198 FPUS56 KHNX 220900

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ089-230000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost. Lows 30 to

40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 35 to

41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of dense fog.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog.

Lows 41 to 46. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

42 to 47. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 35 54 / 0 0 0

Mendota 55 34 54 / 0 0 0

Coalinga 55 40 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-230000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost.

Lows 30 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs 51 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to

40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 52 to

60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of dense fog.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

42 to 47. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 33 52 / 0 0 0

Merced 52 34 52 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 33 52 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 33 52 / 0 0 0

Clovis 52 38 54 / 0 0 0

Fresno 52 35 52 / 0 0 0

Kerman 54 31 53 / 0 0 0

Sanger 53 37 53 / 0 0 0

Reedley 53 38 53 / 0 0 0

Selma 53 33 52 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 34 52 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-230000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost. Colder.

Lows 27 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to

38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of dense

fog. Areas of dense fog. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 57 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

42 to 47. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 54 29 53 / 0 0 0

Hanford 53 31 51 / 0 0 0

Avenal 55 36 60 / 0 0 0

Taft 56 38 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-230000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost. Colder.

Lows 28 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 33 to

41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of dense

fog. Areas of dense fog. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 39 56 / 0 0 0

Visalia 54 32 52 / 0 0 0

Exeter 57 36 56 / 0 0 0

Tulare 55 32 52 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 57 37 56 / 0 0 0

Porterville 56 35 56 / 0 0 0

Delano 55 30 54 / 0 0 0

Wasco 54 31 53 / 0 0 0

Shafter 55 31 53 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 56 36 58 / 0 0 0

Arvin 57 35 60 / 0 0 0

Lamont 57 33 57 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-230000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 34 62 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 31 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-230000-

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 41 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-230000-

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs at 5000 feet 39 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 63. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows at 5000 feet

34 to 42. Highs at 5000 feet 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to

61. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 53 33 65 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 34 59 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 44 28 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-230000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph in the

morning, Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning decreasing to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 30 to

40 mph, Gusts up to 80 mph in the morning decreasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 35 56 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 49 24 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-230000-

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 19 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ098-230000-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 57. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

Highs 61 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 56 27 62 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 27 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-230000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66. Lows 38 to

46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 54 29 61 / 0 0 0

Mojave 52 31 59 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 26 61 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 27 61 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

