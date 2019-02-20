CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019



Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ089-201200-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 55 36 55 / 0 60 50 0

Mendota 35 54 35 54 / 0 40 70 20

Coalinga 37 55 38 55 / 0 40 60 40

CAZ090-201200-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 35. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 51 to 59. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 54 36 55 / 0 50 80 0

Merced 35 54 35 55 / 0 50 80 0

Chowchilla 36 53 36 53 / 0 30 80 0

Madera 37 54 37 54 / 0 20 70 0

Clovis 36 52 36 51 / 0 0 70 20

Fresno 36 52 36 51 / 0 0 70 20

Kerman 35 54 37 54 / 0 30 80 20

Sanger 34 52 35 51 / 0 20 80 40

Reedley 34 52 35 51 / 0 20 80 30

Selma 34 52 36 51 / 0 20 80 30

Kingsburg 33 53 36 51 / 0 20 80 30

CAZ091-201200-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows

34 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 51 to 60. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 32 53 34 52 / 0 30 80 30

Hanford 33 52 37 51 / 0 20 80 30

Avenal 36 52 36 52 / 0 40 50 40

Taft 38 54 40 50 / 0 30 80 60

CAZ092-201200-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. South

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 34. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 34 52 35 51 / 0 20 80 40

Visalia 33 53 36 51 / 0 0 80 40

Exeter 35 54 35 51 / 0 0 80 50

Tulare 33 53 37 51 / 0 0 80 40

Lindsay 34 54 36 51 / 0 0 80 50

Porterville 34 53 35 50 / 0 0 80 50

Delano 31 53 36 51 / 0 0 80 50

Wasco 32 54 37 51 / 0 20 80 50

Shafter 32 54 37 52 / 0 20 80 60

Bakersfield 34 55 38 51 / 0 0 80 60

Arvin 34 56 36 51 / 0 0 80 60

Lamont 33 56 36 52 / 0 0 80 60

CAZ093-201200-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance

of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 31 42 27 43 / 0 60 80 30

Oakhurst 27 45 25 44 / 0 60 80 50

CAZ094-201200-

Tulare County Foothills-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely and chance of showers. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 35 52 34 49 / 0 20 80 60

CAZ095-201200-

Kern County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 23 to 28. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Chance of snow. Rain

in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 31 to 37. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

showers likely and rain after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows at 5000 feet 21 to 27.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs at 5000 feet 25 to 33. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

at 5000 feet 20 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet

21 to 27. Highs at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet

25 to 31. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 33.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 38 to

44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 27 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 32 45 33 41 / 0 0 70 60

Tehachapi 27 40 28 34 / 0 20 70 70

Frazier Park 22 38 21 31 / 0 30 80 70

CAZ096-201200-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 25 at 5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 29 to

35 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

30 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 17 to

23 at 5000 feet...4 to 10 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around

25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher

elevations.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to

22 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 15 to 21 at 5000 feet...1 to 9 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23 at 5000 feet...7 to

13 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

23 to 29 at 5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 23 to 29 at

5000 feet...12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 24 36 22 37 / 0 80 80 60

Shaver Lake 13 31 11 30 / 0 70 80 70

CAZ097-201200-

Tulare County Mountains-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 17 to 25 at 5000 feet...

7 to 17 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the evening increasing to

60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches.

Lows 16 to 24 at 5000 feet...3 to 13 at 8000 feet. West winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations, northwest

winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...

15 to 21 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy.

Lows 13 to 21 at 5000 feet...zero to 10 above zero at 8000 feet.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24 at 5000 feet...4 to

14 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Windy. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow

30 percent. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 15 30 13 26 / 0 50 80 80

CAZ098-201200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Highs 43 to 53. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. Breezy. Lows 30 to 36.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

28 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

46 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 51 35 49 / 0 0 20 40

Ridgecrest 33 52 34 50 / 0 0 30 50

CAZ099-201200-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1000 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain. Snow likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 36. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 32 49 32 45 / 0 0 20 30

Mojave 33 47 33 42 / 0 0 30 30

Edwards AFB 31 49 31 44 / 0 0 20 30

Rosamond 31 49 32 44 / 0 0 30 30

