CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

828 FPUS56 KHNX 281300

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ089-010000-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 59 to 65. Lows 49 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 45 63 / 30 0 0

Mendota 64 46 64 / 20 0 0

Coalinga 66 48 65 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ090-010000-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds in the evening

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 62 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 48 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 45 62 / 30 0 0

Merced 62 45 63 / 40 0 0

Chowchilla 63 47 63 / 40 0 0

Madera 64 47 64 / 30 0 0

Clovis 65 48 65 / 40 0 0

Fresno 65 48 65 / 30 0 0

Kerman 65 47 65 / 30 0 0

Sanger 66 47 65 / 40 0 0

Reedley 66 47 65 / 40 0 0

Selma 66 48 65 / 30 0 0

Kingsburg 66 47 65 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ091-010000-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds in the evening

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 67 47 65 / 20 0 0

Hanford 66 48 64 / 20 0 0

Avenal 65 47 64 / 20 0 0

Taft 67 50 65 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ092-010000-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 67 47 65 / 40 0 0

Visalia 67 47 65 / 30 0 0

Exeter 67 47 65 / 40 0 0

Tulare 67 47 65 / 30 0 0

Lindsay 67 47 65 / 30 0 0

Porterville 67 48 65 / 30 0 0

Delano 68 47 66 / 30 0 0

Wasco 68 48 66 / 20 0 0

Shafter 68 48 66 / 20 0 0

Bakersfield 68 50 67 / 20 0 0

Arvin 68 48 68 / 20 0 0

Lamont 68 48 67 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ093-010000-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Chance of showers

60 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 42 58 / 80 0 0

Oakhurst 59 39 60 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ094-010000-

Tulare County Foothills-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 47 65 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ095-010000-

Kern County Mountains-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 48 to 56. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 55.

West winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Lows at 5000 feet 40 to 46. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 47 to 53. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs at 5000 feet 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42. Highs at 5000 feet

48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows at

5000 feet 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 45 to 54. Lows at

5000 feet 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 61 43 61 / 30 0 0

Tehachapi 56 40 56 / 20 0 0

Frazier Park 55 34 55 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ096-010000-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers with showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 7 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent. Windy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

65 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over

higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches.

Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow showers. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

16 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to

37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow showers likely in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Very windy. Lows

36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 36 50 / 90 40 20

Shaver Lake 49 26 50 / 70 0 0

=

$$

CAZ097-010000-

Tulare County Mountains-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning, Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Windy. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches.

Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow showers. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Windy. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Very windy. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Very windy. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 44 24 44 / 40 0 20

=

$$

CAZ098-010000-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 70.

Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 69 47 68 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 71 45 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ099-010000-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

500 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 45 to

50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

55 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 57 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 67 45 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave 64 45 63 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 45 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 44 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather