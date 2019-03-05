CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

61 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 48 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 51 65 / 80 90 80

Mendota 57 50 65 / 90 80 90

Coalinga 58 50 63 / 90 100 90

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

61 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 48 to 53.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 42 to

47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 51 63 / 80 90 100

Merced 57 51 64 / 80 100 100

Chowchilla 57 52 64 / 80 100 100

Madera 58 53 65 / 80 100 90

Clovis 58 53 65 / 90 100 100

Fresno 58 53 65 / 90 100 100

Kerman 57 51 65 / 90 100 90

Sanger 59 52 65 / 90 100 100

Reedley 59 52 65 / 90 100 100

Selma 58 53 65 / 90 100 100

Kingsburg 58 52 65 / 90 100 90

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 48 to 53. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 47 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 57 to

62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 58 51 65 / 100 100 90

Hanford 58 52 65 / 90 100 90

Avenal 57 50 63 / 100 90 70

Taft 64 53 65 / 90 100 70

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming

northeast around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 54. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 59 52 65 / 90 100 90

Visalia 59 51 65 / 90 100 90

Exeter 60 51 65 / 100 90 90

Tulare 60 52 65 / 100 90 90

Lindsay 60 51 65 / 100 90 90

Porterville 62 52 66 / 100 90 90

Delano 61 51 67 / 100 90 70

Wasco 61 50 67 / 100 90 70

Shafter 62 50 67 / 100 90 70

Bakersfield 65 53 68 / 90 100 70

Arvin 67 50 67 / 90 100 70

Lamont 67 51 68 / 90 100 70

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 47 55 / 100 100 100

Oakhurst 55 45 57 / 90 100 100

Tulare County Foothills-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Chance of showers

70 percent. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 52 65 / 100 100 100

Kern County Mountains-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 49 to 55. Southwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows at 5000 feet 39 to 45. Southeast

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Total snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 52. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 36 to 42. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs at 5000 feet 42 to 50. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 38. Highs at

5000 feet 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 26 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs at 5000 feet 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows at 5000 feet 32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 61 48 60 / 90 100 90

Tehachapi 57 43 53 / 90 100 90

Frazier Park 57 37 52 / 90 100 90

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain, snow. Near the crest, snow through the day. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs

40 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Southeast winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...south 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow...snow near the crest. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 24 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 36 to

42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Over higher

elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...

southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers after midnight.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 6000 feet.

Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. South winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over

higher elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Chance of snow

80 percent. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Highs 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...11 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Breezy.

Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...16 to

22 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely and chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to

36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 40 47 / 100 100 100

Shaver Lake 47 32 46 / 100 100 100

Tulare County Mountains-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST THURSDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain, Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow. Very windy. Snow accumulation up

to 16 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 52 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Near the crest, snow. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 27 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers.

Showers. Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Windy, colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 56 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows

32 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 41 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

34 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Windy, colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 21 to 29 at

5000 feet...9 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Windy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy. Lows 26 to 35 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 43 32 42 / 100 100 100

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Breezy.

Highs 59 to 69. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 46 to 52. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 55 to 65.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 51 64 / 70 100 90

Ridgecrest 68 50 65 / 70 100 90

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

100 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 67. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 63.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to

47. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 65 47 60 / 60 90 80

Mojave 63 47 58 / 70 90 80

Edwards AFB 65 46 60 / 50 90 80

Rosamond 65 45 59 / 60 90 80

