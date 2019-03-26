CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ089-261100-

West Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73.

Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 69 54 67 / 0 60 30 80

Mendota 50 70 53 68 / 0 0 20 80

Coalinga 49 72 54 68 / 0 0 30 70

CAZ090-261100-

East Central San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds in the evening becoming

east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 47 to 52. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72.

Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 68 54 66 / 0 30 40 90

Merced 51 69 54 66 / 0 20 40 90

Chowchilla 50 69 54 67 / 0 0 30 80

Madera 51 70 55 67 / 0 0 30 80

Clovis 51 71 55 67 / 0 0 30 90

Fresno 51 71 55 67 / 0 0 30 90

Kerman 49 71 54 68 / 0 0 20 80

Sanger 49 71 54 67 / 0 0 30 80

Reedley 49 72 54 67 / 0 0 20 80

Selma 50 72 55 67 / 0 0 20 80

Kingsburg 49 72 54 68 / 0 0 20 80

CAZ091-261100-

Southwestern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 51 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs 64 to

69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73.

Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 48 72 53 70 / 0 0 20 70

Hanford 49 72 54 69 / 0 0 20 70

Avenal 48 71 53 67 / 0 0 20 50

Taft 52 72 55 69 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ092-261100-

Southeastern San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 67 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 47 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

50. Highs 65 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 72 54 67 / 0 0 20 80

Visalia 49 72 54 69 / 0 0 20 80

Exeter 48 73 53 69 / 0 0 0 80

Tulare 48 73 54 70 / 0 0 20 70

Lindsay 48 73 52 69 / 0 0 0 80

Porterville 49 74 53 70 / 0 0 0 70

Delano 46 73 52 70 / 0 0 0 60

Wasco 47 73 52 70 / 0 0 0 50

Shafter 47 74 52 70 / 0 0 0 50

Bakersfield 50 74 54 72 / 0 0 0 40

Arvin 48 74 52 73 / 0 0 0 30

Lamont 48 75 52 73 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ093-261100-

Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67.

Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 61 49 57 / 0 0 60 90

Oakhurst 42 64 45 60 / 0 0 50 90

CAZ094-261100-

Tulare County Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 48 72 52 67 / 0 0 0 80

CAZ095-261100-

Kern County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs at 5000 feet 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows at 5000 feet 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs at 5000 feet 46 to

56. Lows at 5000 feet 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs at 5000 feet 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows at 5000 feet 41 to

47. Highs at 5000 feet 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Isabella 47 70 49 66 / 0 0 0 30

Tehachapi 41 63 43 60 / 0 0 0 30

Frazier Park 35 61 37 58 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ096-261100-

Sierra Nevada from Yosemite to Kings Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow,

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Windy. Snow level 7500 feet.

Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Showers in the morning, then showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 25 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 42 to

50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the evening. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 26 to

34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 50 42 46 / 0 0 70 90

Shaver Lake 29 54 33 48 / 0 0 30 90

CAZ097-261100-

Tulare County Mountains-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM

PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Over higher elevations, gusts

up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Chance

of showers. Snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

7500 feet. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 28 49 31 45 / 0 0 0 80

CAZ098-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 76 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 49 77 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ099-261100-

Southeastern Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

39 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

California City 46 73 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 47 71 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 73 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 43 72 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

