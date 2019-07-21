CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019

_____

860 FPUS56 KHNX 210601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-211100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 106. Lows

69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. Highs

99 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 99 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 97 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 92 67 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-211100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows

63 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 97 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 97 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 97 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-211100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. Light winds. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72.

Highs 100 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 97 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 97 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 98 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 98 65 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-211100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 106. Lows

67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Highs

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 97 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 62 98 66 102 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 97 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 99 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-211100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 97 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 97 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 64 97 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 98 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 98 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-211100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Light winds. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

70 to 76. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 101 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 68 100 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 68 99 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 99 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 99 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 99 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 99 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-211100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107. Lows

69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 99 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 98 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 64 99 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 99 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 99 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 99 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-211100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

67 to 72. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

69 to 74. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 62 97 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 99 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-211100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

69 to 76. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Highs 102 to

107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 62 97 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 62 98 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 99 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-211100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Highs

102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 99 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 99 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 64 99 68 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-211100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78.

Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 107.

Lows 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs

102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 99 76 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 99 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 67 101 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 66 101 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 66 98 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-211100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 92 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 55 95 58 98 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 68 93 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-211100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 101 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 95 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 97 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-211100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 78 at

8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 86 66 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 40 77 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 55 88 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 50 74 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 90 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 63 90 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-211100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

81 to 86 at 5000 feet...72 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

61 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...72 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 73 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 61 74 64 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-211100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

61 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 93 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 55 79 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 48 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 56 82 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 48 91 52 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-211100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...

75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...58 to

66 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...

76 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 83 65 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 64 99 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 68 97 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 67 96 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-211100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 67 to

77. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 59 83 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 89 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 70 92 74 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-211100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 81 61 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 48 89 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 68 95 72 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-211100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 78. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to

81. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81.

Highs 99 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 71 106 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 68 107 73 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-211100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 79.

Highs 97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 69 98 75 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 65 102 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 70 100 75 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 102 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 62 101 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

_____

