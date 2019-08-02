CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

94 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

91 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 88 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 99 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 98 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 93 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 97 to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 56 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 95 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 96 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 95 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

62 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 98. Lows 56 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 95 59 99 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 96 61 99 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 96 61 100 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 60 97 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 99 to

104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 62 97 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 62 97 64 100 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 63 96 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 98 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

65 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 59 96 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 96 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 63 96 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 63 97 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 97 66 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

68 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 93 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 64 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 67 99 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 67 98 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 63 98 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 63 98 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 98 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 97 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100.

Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 97 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 62 96 65 99 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 63 98 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 97 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 98 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 98 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 96 65 98 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 98 67 100 / 0 0 0 0

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 98 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 63 97 65 100 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 98 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs

98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100.

Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 63 97 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 63 98 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 64 98 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101.

Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 97 75 100 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 70 98 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 65 98 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 65 98 68 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 96 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

64 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 63 91 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 53 94 56 97 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 68 93 71 95 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to

74. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 64 99 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 65 93 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 95 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 60 85 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 35 74 39 76 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 52 86 55 89 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 45 72 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 55 89 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 90 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...71 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...72 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 at

5000 feet...72 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...70 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...67 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

65 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 71 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 59 73 62 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 80 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to

87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 90 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 77 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 75 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 81 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 89 50 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to

81 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

57 to 67 at 5000 feet...56 to 63 at 8000 feet. Highs 87 to 92 at

5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 83 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 81 65 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 63 96 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 67 96 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 66 93 71 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

65 to 75. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 82 63 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 87 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 70 90 73 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 79 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 80 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 47 88 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 68 94 71 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

75 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

73 to 80. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 103 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 105 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

77. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 96 77 99 / 0 0 0 0

California City 66 102 71 104 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 71 100 75 101 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 65 102 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 102 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

