Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-061100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 61 to

70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 72 101 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 72 100 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 67 93 64 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-061100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94.

Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 55 to

64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 97 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 65 99 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 97 61 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-061100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows 56 to

64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 97 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 64 99 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 100 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 64 100 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-061100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 58 to

66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 100 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 67 100 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 100 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 71 102 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-061100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows 57 to

64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 98 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 65 100 64 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 68 100 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 67 100 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 68 100 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-061100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows 59 to

67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 102 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 72 102 71 99 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 72 102 71 98 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 69 102 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 69 101 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 69 101 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 67 101 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-061100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

66 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

59 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 58 to

65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 68 101 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 67 100 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 102 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 70 100 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 68 101 67 98 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 71 101 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-061100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 59 to

66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 99 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 69 101 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-061100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows 59 to

66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 100 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 68 100 66 98 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 71 101 70 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-061100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 59 to

66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 69 100 69 98 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 69 101 68 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 69 102 69 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-061100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 101 76 98 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 102 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 71 102 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 71 103 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 71 99 70 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-061100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 57 to

67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 94 68 90 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 97 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 74 96 72 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-061100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 59 to

69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 102 70 99 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 71 97 70 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 72 99 71 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-061100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 65 88 65 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 40 76 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 57 89 57 85 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 74 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 60 92 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 92 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-061100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...65 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...68 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 74 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 65 76 63 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 56 83 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-061100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 92 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 58 80 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 78 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 83 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 52 92 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-061100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

59 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

50 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 77 to 86 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 67 84 66 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 69 99 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 98 71 95 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 72 95 71 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-061100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West winds around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West winds around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 85 64 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 64 89 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 76 92 74 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-061100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 63 82 62 80 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 52 89 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 74 97 73 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-061100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 105 78 103 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 76 107 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-061100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Aug 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 77 98 76 96 / 0 0 0 0

California City 72 103 71 100 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 76 101 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 71 102 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 69 102 68 99 / 0 0 0 0

