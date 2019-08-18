CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

691 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-181100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 63 92 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 62 84 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-181100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 89 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 59 92 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 90 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-181100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 89 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 60 91 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 92 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 93 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 60 94 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 92 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 93 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-181100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 60 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 58 92 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 59 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 92 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 61 93 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 93 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-181100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 63 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 96 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 66 95 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 66 95 63 94 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 63 95 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 63 94 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 64 94 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 61 94 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-181100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 94 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 61 93 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 62 95 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 63 94 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 94 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 94 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-181100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 61 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 61 92 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 94 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-181100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 62 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 61 93 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 64 94 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-181100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 62 94 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 62 94 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 63 94 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-181100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 70 94 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 69 95 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 65 97 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 65 96 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 65 92 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-181100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 64 87 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 54 92 50 91 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 68 89 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-181100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 96 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 64 90 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 65 92 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-181100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 84 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 37 74 35 73 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 53 84 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 73 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 56 87 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 62 87 59 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-181100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 85 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...

70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...

44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...69 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 69 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 71 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 52 79 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-181100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 88 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 54 74 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 46 73 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 78 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 87 42 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-181100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 95 at 5000 feet...

72 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 60 79 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 62 94 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 65 93 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 64 90 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-181100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 59 79 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 54 84 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 68 87 66 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-181100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 76 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 44 84 42 84 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 67 91 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 71. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 69 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 100 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 65 101 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-181100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 92 68 93 / 0 0 0 0

California City 62 97 60 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 67 94 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 60 96 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 59 95 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

