CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

_____

556 FPUS56 KHNX 110701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-112300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 96 to

104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 89 63 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 88 63 95 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 87 63 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-112300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs 97 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 88 60 95 / 0 0 0

Mendota 86 58 94 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 85 57 93 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-112300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 97 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 56 to

62. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 86 55 94 / 0 0 0

Merced 87 57 94 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 86 56 95 / 0 0 0

Madera 86 56 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-112300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 98 to

103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

59 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 88 60 96 / 0 0 0

Five Points 87 60 95 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 86 60 95 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 88 63 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-112300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 96 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

58 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 85 56 93 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 85 58 94 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 85 60 94 / 0 0 0

Hanford 85 58 94 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 85 59 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-112300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 98 to

103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 88 61 96 / 0 0 0

Clovis 87 63 95 / 0 0 0

Fresno 87 63 95 / 0 0 0

Sanger 86 59 95 / 0 0 0

Reedley 85 58 94 / 0 0 0

Selma 85 60 94 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 85 58 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-112300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 96 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

59 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 85 58 94 / 0 0 0

Visalia 85 58 93 / 0 0 0

Exeter 85 59 94 / 0 0 0

Tulare 85 59 94 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 85 58 94 / 0 0 0

Porterville 85 61 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-112300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 96 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

59 to 64.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 85 58 94 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 85 59 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-112300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 97 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

59 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 86 58 95 / 0 0 0

Wasco 85 57 95 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 86 60 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-112300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 97 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

60 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 85 59 95 / 0 0 0

McFarland 85 58 95 / 0 0 0

Shafter 85 58 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-112300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 97 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 85 67 94 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 85 63 95 / 0 0 0

Arvin 86 60 95 / 0 0 0

Lamont 85 60 95 / 0 0 0

Mettler 82 61 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-112300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 90 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 80 59 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 83 50 91 / 0 0 0

Auberry 81 63 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-112300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 90 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

59 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 86 60 95 / 0 0 0

Springville 80 60 90 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 82 61 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-112300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

74 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to

53 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 75 55 82 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 63 30 69 / 0 0 0

Wawona 76 47 83 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 62 40 67 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 78 50 86 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 78 55 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-112300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...58 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...64 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...67 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82 at

5000 feet...68 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 60 38 68 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 54 69 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 69 45 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-112300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 78 53 85 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 65 48 73 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 64 40 71 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 69 47 78 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 77 39 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-112300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...66 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 83 to

88 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 70 55 78 / 0 0 0

Kernville 84 57 92 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 83 60 92 / 0 0 0

Weldon 80 60 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-112300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 83 to

93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 81 to 91.

Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 70 55 79 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 75 51 83 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 78 64 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-112300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 53 77 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 76 43 85 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 81 63 91 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-112300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 92 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 89 64 95 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 90 60 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-112300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Wed Sep 11 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 96. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 92 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 90 to

100. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 83 66 88 / 0 0 0

California City 88 58 94 / 0 0 0

Mojave 85 63 92 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 88 58 94 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 88 56 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather