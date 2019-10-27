CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ179-272300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 70 to

75. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder.

Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 43 72 / 0 0 0

Avenal 72 43 71 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 72 47 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-272300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Patchy

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to

44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 73 42 72 / 0 0 0

Mendota 72 39 70 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 72 38 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-272300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Patchy

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 43. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds in the morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 35 to

43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds in the morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 73 36 69 / 0 0 0

Merced 73 39 70 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 72 37 70 / 0 0 0

Madera 71 37 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-272300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Colder.

Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 72 41 72 / 0 0 0

Five Points 71 40 71 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 72 40 71 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 43 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-272300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Patchy

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 71 38 69 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 71 39 69 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 71 41 70 / 0 0 0

Hanford 71 39 70 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 72 40 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-272300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to

46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 71 44 70 / 0 0 0

Clovis 71 44 70 / 0 0 0

Fresno 71 43 70 / 0 0 0

Sanger 71 40 70 / 0 0 0

Reedley 70 40 69 / 0 0 0

Selma 71 41 69 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 39 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-272300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Patchy

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to

43. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 70 40 69 / 0 0 0

Visalia 71 39 69 / 0 0 0

Exeter 71 40 70 / 0 0 0

Tulare 71 41 69 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 40 70 / 0 0 0

Porterville 71 44 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-272300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Patchy

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 72 39 71 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 73 40 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-272300-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Patchy

frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 36 to

42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to

40. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41.

Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 73 39 71 / 0 0 0

Wasco 73 39 71 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 73 41 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-272300-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 38 to

46. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 36 to

44. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 73 40 71 / 0 0 0

McFarland 73 40 71 / 0 0 0

Shafter 73 41 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-272300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Colder. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 51 70 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 73 46 72 / 0 0 0

Arvin 73 43 71 / 0 0 0

Lamont 74 43 72 / 0 0 0

Mettler 72 43 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-272300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. South winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 46. East winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 41 65 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 68 31 68 / 0 0 0

Auberry 65 46 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-272300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 40 71 / 0 0 0

Springville 67 41 65 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 69 44 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-272300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39 at

5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 38 60 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 10 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 60 29 61 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 37 18 50 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 61 32 62 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 37 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-272300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 21 46 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 52 26 52 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 53 27 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-272300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northeast winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening, Gusts up to 60 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 31 63 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 53 32 51 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 21 50 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 31 55 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 64 21 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-272300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

26 to 36 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 58 37 53 / 0 0 0

Kernville 70 37 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 71 39 66 / 0 0 0

Weldon 66 40 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-272300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast

winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62. East winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 40 55 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 63 35 56 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 65 42 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-272300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 65. East winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 40 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 66 27 60 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 42 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-272300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs 62 to 70. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening, then patchy frost after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 57 to 65.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 63 to

71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, cooler. Patchy frost. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 51 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 40 64 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 70 35 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-272300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Oct 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 66.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 63 to

72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy, cooler. Widespread

frost. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 44 58 / 0 0 0

California City 71 35 63 / 0 0 0

Mojave 69 41 61 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 71 34 64 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 72 34 64 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

