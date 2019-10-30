CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

423 FPUS56 KHNX 300601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-301100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 70 39 71 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 41 70 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 44 68 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-301100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to 41.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 39 70 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 37 70 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 36 69 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-301100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to 42.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 33 68 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 69 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 69 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 36 68 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-301100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 39 70 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 38 70 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 38 70 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 41 70 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-301100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 78. Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 36 68 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 36 68 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 39 69 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 38 69 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 38 69 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-301100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows 39 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 43 69 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 42 69 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 41 69 40 70 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 39 69 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 39 69 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 39 69 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 69 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-301100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 69 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 38 68 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 38 69 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 38 69 37 69 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 38 69 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 41 69 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-301100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 73 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 70 33 69 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 37 70 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-301100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 41. Highs 73 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 37 70 32 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 40 69 31 70 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 42 70 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-301100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds in

the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 33 to

43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 73 to

79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 70 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 39 69 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 42 69 32 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-301100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 80. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 68 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 45 68 38 70 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 42 67 37 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 41 68 36 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 42 65 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-301100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 65 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 30 67 30 70 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 44 64 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-301100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 41 70 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 39 64 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 42 66 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-301100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 61 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 13 52 15 56 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 29 62 30 65 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 20 50 25 56 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 31 62 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 62 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-301100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 47 23 51 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 27 52 27 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 27 54 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-301100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 63 33 68 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 31 52 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 21 49 22 55 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 33 55 31 60 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 19 59 19 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-301100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 at

5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 49 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 34 62 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 37 61 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 38 56 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-301100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. East winds 25 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 25 to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. East winds

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 49 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 32 50 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 38 54 40 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-301100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds

30 to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 50 to 60. East winds 25 to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast winds

25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. East winds

around 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 52 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 24 53 23 62 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 39 60 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to

39. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 51 to 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 24 to 34. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

66 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 69 to

78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

70 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

69 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 58 24 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 31 59 27 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-301100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy. Lows

31 to 39. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 52 to 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

69 to 78.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 52 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 57 21 65 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 36 56 26 63 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 31 58 17 65 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 59 21 66 / 0 0 0 0

