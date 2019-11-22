CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 42 65 / 0 0 0

Avenal 65 42 65 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 46 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 65 41 66 / 0 0 0

Mendota 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 40. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 36 65 / 0 0 0

Merced 64 39 65 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 65 37 66 / 0 0 0

Madera 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 41 66 / 0 0 0

Five Points 65 40 66 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 39 66 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 65 41 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs around 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 64 39 65 / 0 0 0

Hanford 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows

38 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 44 65 / 0 0 0

Clovis 64 42 66 / 0 0 0

Fresno 64 42 65 / 0 0 0

Sanger 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

Reedley 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Selma 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows

37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Visalia 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Exeter 62 38 64 / 0 0 0

Tulare 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 62 38 64 / 0 0 0

Porterville 62 41 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to

38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 36 64 / 0 0 0

Wasco 63 38 65 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 39 to

47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 39 65 / 0 0 0

McFarland 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

Shafter 63 40 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows

34 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 49 62 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 62 44 64 / 0 0 0

Arvin 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Lamont 62 39 64 / 0 0 0

Mettler 60 40 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 40 60 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 60 31 63 / 0 0 0

Auberry 57 45 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 39 65 / 40 0 0

Springville 56 40 58 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 41 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Very windy. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at

8000 feet. Highs 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 38 55 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 14 45 / 0 0 0

Wawona 53 28 56 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 42 21 45 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 32 57 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 38 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Very windy. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet. Highs 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 21 40 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 26 48 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 43 25 47 / 20 0 0

CAZ194-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow in the

morning. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

32 inches. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Very windy. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet. Highs 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 28 56 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 43 31 47 / 20 0 0

Lodgepole 41 21 44 / 30 0 0

Camp Nelson 48 32 51 / 40 0 0

Johnsondale 51 18 54 / 100 0 0

CAZ195-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Snow in the morning. Snow accumulation up

to 6 inches. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 55 to

60 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Windy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 40 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 37 48 / 0 0 0

Kernville 56 34 58 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 57 37 60 / 0 0 0

Weldon 53 38 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Windy. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 41 52 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 33 53 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 52 37 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 35 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 38 50 / 30 0 0

Frazier Park 49 24 52 / 30 0 0

Grapevine 56 43 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Highs 51 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 62 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 37 59 / 100 0 0

Ridgecrest 58 33 61 / 80 0 0

CAZ199-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds in the

evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Windy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 45 56 / 0 0 0

California City 57 31 60 / 0 0 0

Mojave 56 38 59 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 31 61 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 32 61 / 0 0 0

