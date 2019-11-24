CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

281 FPUS56 KHNX 240701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-240800-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 36 to 42.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 67 42 68 / 0 0 0

Avenal 66 42 67 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 44 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-240800-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 41. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 39 68 / 0 0 0

Mendota 67 37 67 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 36 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-240800-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 42. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 28 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 34 67 / 0 0 0

Merced 67 37 67 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 34 67 / 0 0 0

Madera 67 35 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-240800-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 66 39 67 / 0 0 0

Five Points 66 37 67 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 38 67 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 67 39 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-240800-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 35 66 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-240800-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 44. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 46 to

51. Lows 34 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 42 67 / 0 0 0

Clovis 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

Fresno 66 40 67 / 0 0 0

Sanger 66 38 67 / 0 0 0

Reedley 66 39 66 / 0 0 0

Selma 66 39 66 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-240800-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 43. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 34 to

39.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Visalia 66 37 65 / 0 0 0

Exeter 65 38 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 66 39 65 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 66 41 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-240800-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Highs 50 to 55. Lows 33 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 37 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-240800-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Chance of rain

80 percent. Highs 48 to 55. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 34 65 / 0 0 0

Wasco 65 36 65 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-240800-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Chance of rain

80 percent. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 38 66 / 0 0 0

McFarland 66 39 66 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-240800-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 48 64 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 43 65 / 0 0 0

Arvin 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

Mettler 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-240800-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to

35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 65 31 67 / 0 0 0

Auberry 62 46 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-240800-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows

31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 39 68 / 0 0 0

Springville 61 40 62 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-240800-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Over

higher elevations, west winds 25 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Very windy. Chance of snow 80 percent.

Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 19 at

8000 feet. Highs 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 17 to 27 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet. Highs

29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 58 40 63 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 46 13 54 / 0 0 0

Wawona 59 30 63 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 21 55 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 34 63 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 60 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-240800-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. West winds 25 to

40 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 31 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Windy. Chance of snow 80 percent. Lows 24 to 31 at

5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, windy. Highs 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...21 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...

11 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Highs 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet. Lows 19 to 26 at 5000 feet...7 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

28 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 23 49 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 27 54 / 30 0 0

Lake Wishon 51 29 56 / 30 0 0

CAZ194-240800-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph...west 25 to 40 mph over

higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 33 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Windy. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

Highs 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. Lows 21 to 31 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Highs 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

29 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 29 64 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 49 34 53 / 40 0 0

Lodgepole 47 21 52 / 30 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 33 58 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 58 19 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-240800-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...42 to

47 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 23 to 32 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow and rain likely.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...

18 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 39 54 / 0 0 0

Kernville 62 35 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 63 38 66 / 0 0 0

Weldon 59 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-240800-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 30 to

40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows

28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 26 to

36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 54 40 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 55 32 59 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 59 40 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-240800-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, snow. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 39 55 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 54 24 57 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 60 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-240800-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 69. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Windy.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely.

Breezy. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 39 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 38 66 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 64 34 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-240800-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Windy. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Snow likely in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 40 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 46 62 / 0 0 0

California City 63 32 65 / 0 0 0

Mojave 61 38 64 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 31 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 64 31 66 / 0 0 0

