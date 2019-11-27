CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to

54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 40.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 38 51 / 70 40 50

Avenal 52 39 51 / 60 60 50

San Luis Reservoir 49 40 49 / 70 30 30

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to

53. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

30 to 38. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 27 to 35.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs around

58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 36 51 / 80 40 30

Mendota 51 34 51 / 90 60 40

Firebaugh 50 34 50 / 90 70 40

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to

51. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

31 to 37. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 34.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 31 49 / 80 40 30

Merced 49 34 49 / 90 50 40

Chowchilla 49 32 50 / 90 80 40

Madera 49 33 50 / 90 90 40

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to

55. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 37 51 / 70 70 50

Five Points 51 36 50 / 80 80 50

NAS Lemoore 52 36 51 / 90 60 60

Kettleman City 54 37 52 / 70 40 50

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to

53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to

52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 49 34 50 / 90 60 50

Caruthers 49 34 49 / 90 80 50

Lemoore 52 36 50 / 90 60 60

Hanford 50 34 49 / 90 70 60

Corcoran 52 34 51 / 40 80 70

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

42 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 38 49 / 90 90 50

Clovis 48 37 50 / 80 90 50

Fresno 49 37 50 / 90 90 50

Sanger 49 34 49 / 90 90 60

Reedley 49 34 49 / 90 90 60

Selma 49 36 49 / 80 90 60

Kingsburg 49 34 49 / 90 90 60

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 47 to

52. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 47 to

52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 50.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 57 to 63. Lows 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 34 49 / 90 90 60

Visalia 49 34 49 / 90 90 60

Exeter 49 33 49 / 70 90 60

Tulare 50 35 49 / 50 90 60

Lindsay 49 33 49 / 80 90 60

Porterville 50 37 49 / 90 80 60

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to

56. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 49 to

54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows

36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 34 51 / 80 70 70

Allensworth 53 34 51 / 80 70 70

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 29 to 34. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 32 51 / 50 80 80

Wasco 52 34 50 / 80 70 80

Buttonwillow 52 36 50 / 90 80 80

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 47 to

52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 49. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 35 50 / 90 70 70

McFarland 52 35 50 / 90 70 80

Shafter 52 36 49 / 80 70 80

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 45 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 49 to 58. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 52 44 48 / 70 80 80

Bakersfield 52 39 49 / 100 80 80

Arvin 52 35 49 / 100 70 80

Lamont 52 35 49 / 100 80 80

Mettler 50 36 47 / 100 70 80

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to

47.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

27 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 32 42 / 100 80 50

Oakhurst 43 22 45 / 100 80 50

Auberry 41 36 43 / 100 90 50

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs

40 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 39 to

49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 48 32 49 / 90 90 60

Springville 44 33 44 / 90 90 60

Tule River Reservation 46 34 45 / 100 80 60

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 20 inches. Highs 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph in the morning. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation 10 to 45 inches. Lows 19 to 29 at 5000 feet...9 to

17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms,

Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

19 to 25 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

17 to 25 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 8 below.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to 34 at

5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

9 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

15 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to 14 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy. Not

as cold. Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Windy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 35 26 36 / 100 80 50

Tuolumne Meadows 25 3 25 / 100 80 60

Wawona 36 19 37 / 100 90 50

Devils Postpile 26 9 26 / 100 80 60

Bass Lake 36 24 39 / 100 80 60

Hetch Hetchy 36 26 37 / 100 60 50

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 11 below.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Near the crest, snow likely.

Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Wind

chill readings around 11 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely

in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow likely. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

49 inches. Highs 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 12 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

18 to 25 at 5000 feet...7 to 13 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 32 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 12 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

16 to 23 at 5000 feet...4 to 11 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold.

Highs 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Breezy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to

26 at 8000 feet. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 12 23 / 100 90 60

Shaver Lake 29 17 31 / 100 90 60

Lake Wishon 28 14 28 / 100 90 60

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms, Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms, Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Very windy. Snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph...southwest 35 to

45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

6 below.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Lows 20 to 30 at 5000 feet...8 to 18 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 7 below.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 51 inches. Highs 30 to

36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

southeast winds around 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 7 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

19 to 28 at 5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 9 below.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy. Highs 27 to 33 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 16 to 26 at 5000 feet...4 to 14 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Not as cold. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Breezy. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 18 38 / 100 70 50

Grant Grove 29 21 30 / 100 90 60

Lodgepole 28 14 28 / 100 90 60

Camp Nelson 36 22 36 / 100 90 60

Johnsondale 39 12 38 / 100 80 60

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow,

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

26 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 28 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder.

Lows 18 to 27 at 5000 feet...17 to 22 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 34 to

39 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.

West winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Windy. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. West

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 35 to

40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at

8000 feet. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 27 to 36 at 5000 feet...25 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 37 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 28 32 / 100 80 60

Kernville 44 27 42 / 100 80 60

Lake Isabella 44 31 43 / 100 70 60

Weldon 41 30 39 / 100 60 60

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow,

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow likely

and showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 7 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of snow

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 30 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

25 to 35. West winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 31 to 41. West winds around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow

in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 32 36 / 100 60 80

Tehachapi 40 27 36 / 100 60 80

Twin Oaks 41 33 40 / 100 50 70

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers, snow and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

21 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Breezy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Highs

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 29 35 / 100 70 90

Frazier Park 39 20 36 / 100 70 90

Grapevine 47 36 43 / 100 60 90

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Windy. Highs 42 to 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Colder. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

38 to 44. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 29 42 / 80 70 70

Ridgecrest 49 27 44 / 90 70 80

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level above 3500 feet. Lows

27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in

the morning, then rain with snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 46. East winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 43 to

51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to

39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 39 41 / 100 70 80

California City 49 27 43 / 100 60 80

Mojave 48 33 42 / 100 60 80

Edwards AFB 50 27 44 / 100 70 80

Rosamond 50 28 44 / 100 80 80

