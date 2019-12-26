CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

568 FPUS56 KHNX 260801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-270000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 46 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 37 54 / 50 0 0

Avenal 47 37 53 / 50 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 38 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-270000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 36 53 / 20 0 0

Mendota 51 34 52 / 30 0 0

Firebaugh 52 33 52 / 30 0 0

CAZ181-270000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog. Lows 32 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 32 53 / 0 0 0

Merced 51 34 52 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 33 52 / 0 0 0

Madera 51 33 53 / 20 0 0

CAZ182-270000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 35 52 / 60 0 0

Five Points 50 34 53 / 50 0 0

NAS Lemoore 50 34 52 / 60 0 0

Kettleman City 49 36 53 / 60 0 0

CAZ183-270000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog through the night.

Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 33 52 / 40 0 0

Caruthers 49 34 51 / 40 0 0

Lemoore 51 33 52 / 60 0 0

Hanford 51 34 52 / 50 0 0

Corcoran 50 33 52 / 70 0 0

CAZ184-270000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 48 to 53. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 33 to 38.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 37 53 / 0 0 0

Clovis 51 36 53 / 20 0 0

Fresno 50 36 53 / 30 0 0

Sanger 51 35 52 / 30 0 0

Reedley 51 36 52 / 30 0 0

Selma 51 35 52 / 40 0 0

Kingsburg 52 35 52 / 40 0 0

CAZ185-270000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 32 to 38.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 58. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 36 52 / 30 0 0

Visalia 51 35 52 / 50 0 0

Exeter 50 36 53 / 40 0 0

Tulare 50 35 52 / 60 0 0

Lindsay 51 36 53 / 40 0 0

Porterville 50 37 53 / 50 0 0

CAZ186-270000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs

47 to 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 30 to 35.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around

55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 34 53 / 70 0 0

Allensworth 50 35 53 / 70 0 0

CAZ187-270000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to 52. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 32 to

37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 31 to 36.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around

55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 49 33 53 / 70 0 0

Wasco 49 35 53 / 80 0 0

Buttonwillow 50 36 53 / 80 0 0

CAZ188-270000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 44 to 50. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 36 to

41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 34 to 40.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 58. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 50 36 53 / 80 0 0

McFarland 49 36 53 / 80 0 0

Shafter 49 37 53 / 80 0 0

CAZ189-270000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog. Lows 35 to 40.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 45 39 51 / 80 0 0

Bakersfield 47 41 53 / 80 0 0

Arvin 48 37 53 / 90 0 0

Lamont 48 38 53 / 80 0 0

Mettler 47 39 52 / 90 0 0

CAZ190-270000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

50.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

47 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 32 49 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 44 26 52 / 0 0 0

Auberry 43 35 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-270000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 38 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 57. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 48 to 56.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 35 54 / 40 0 0

Springville 44 35 50 / 50 0 0

Tule River Reservation 45 36 50 / 50 0 0

CAZ192-270000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Breezy. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 7 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...

9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Wind chill readings around 9 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

36 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to

25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...

15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to

47 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Windy. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Highs

39 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to

33 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

30 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 30 47 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 30 1 35 / 30 0 0

Wawona 41 24 47 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 12 32 / 40 0 0

Bass Lake 39 27 46 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 43 30 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-270000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. ..., chance of snow

50 percent. Near the crest, snow likely, Chance of snow

70 percent. Windy. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 8 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...

9 to 19 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 39 to 44 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 12 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 33 at

5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the morning. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...

16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 40 to

46 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

27 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to

33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows

30 to 36 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 19 35 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 34 22 40 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 31 19 40 / 20 0 0

CAZ194-270000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy. Highs

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Over higher elevations, northeast winds

25 to 30 mph. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 24 to

32 at 5000 feet...10 to 20 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 43 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 24 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. North

winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings

around 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Windy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Highs

34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 23 to

31 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 42 24 48 / 70 0 0

Grant Grove 32 25 39 / 30 0 0

Lodgepole 30 17 37 / 50 0 0

Camp Nelson 34 26 43 / 60 0 0

Johnsondale 38 20 45 / 80 0 0

CAZ195-270000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning. Snow, windy. Snow accumulation up

to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very windy.

Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...15 to 20 at 8000 feet. North winds

30 to 45 mph...northeast 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to

36 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...

20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...16 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 22 to

28 at 5000 feet...18 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

31 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 32 27 39 / 90 0 0

Kernville 42 31 50 / 90 0 0

Lake Isabella 43 33 49 / 90 0 0

Weldon 37 31 45 / 90 0 0

CAZ196-270000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow, rain, windy. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 30 to 40. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows

26 to 36. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to

36. Highs 39 to 49.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 33 31 38 / 90 20 0

Tehachapi 35 30 40 / 100 20 0

Twin Oaks 39 33 45 / 100 20 0

CAZ197-270000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow, rain, windy. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 32 to 42. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows

27 to 37. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow. Breezy. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

42 to 52. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 26 39 / 90 20 0

Frazier Park 34 22 41 / 100 20 0

Grapevine 36 32 46 / 90 0 0

CAZ198-270000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, rain, breezy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 34 to 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52. Lows

31 to 36.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 31 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 37 32 49 / 100 20 0

Ridgecrest 41 31 50 / 100 20 0

CAZ199-270000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 34 to 40. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 34. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows

31 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

Lows 28 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 36 45 / 100 30 0

California City 37 29 47 / 100 30 0

Mojave 38 31 45 / 100 30 0

Edwards AFB 38 28 48 / 100 30 0

Rosamond 37 28 48 / 100 30 0

