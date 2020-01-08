CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

536 FPUS56 KHNX 080701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-081200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows 36 to 44. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

36 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

35 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 40 58 41 54 / 0 0 0 20

Avenal 40 57 42 53 / 0 0 0 20

San Luis Reservoir 42 56 42 53 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ180-081200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 41. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as

cool. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 39 57 40 54 / 0 0 0 40

Mendota 38 57 40 52 / 0 0 0 40

Firebaugh 38 57 39 52 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ181-081200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs

54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 57 39 52 / 0 0 20 50

Merced 38 56 39 51 / 0 0 0 50

Chowchilla 38 56 39 51 / 0 0 0 50

Madera 38 57 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ182-081200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds

in the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as

cool. Highs 55 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 58. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41. Highs around 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 57 40 53 / 0 0 0 20

Five Points 38 57 40 53 / 0 0 0 30

NAS Lemoore 38 56 40 52 / 0 0 0 30

Kettleman City 38 57 41 53 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ183-081200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 35 to 40.

Light winds in the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 53. Lows

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs around 54. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 56. Lows 34 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 37 57 39 52 / 0 0 0 40

Caruthers 37 56 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

Lemoore 37 56 40 51 / 0 0 0 30

Hanford 37 55 40 51 / 0 0 0 30

Corcoran 35 55 39 52 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ184-081200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 39 56 40 51 / 0 0 0 40

Clovis 38 56 40 51 / 0 0 0 40

Fresno 38 56 40 51 / 0 0 0 40

Sanger 37 56 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

Reedley 37 55 40 51 / 0 0 0 40

Selma 38 56 40 51 / 0 0 0 40

Kingsburg 38 56 40 51 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ185-081200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night.

A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 37 55 40 51 / 0 0 0 40

Visalia 36 55 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

Exeter 36 55 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

Tulare 36 55 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

Lindsay 36 55 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

Porterville 38 55 40 51 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ186-081200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 34 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 55 37 52 / 0 0 0 40

Allensworth 35 56 38 53 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ187-081200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

around 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 34 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 55 37 53 / 0 0 0 30

Wasco 35 55 38 53 / 0 0 0 40

Buttonwillow 36 55 39 54 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ188-081200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 36 56 39 53 / 0 0 0 40

McFarland 36 55 39 53 / 0 0 0 40

Shafter 37 55 40 53 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ189-081200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

dense fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 41 53 42 51 / 0 0 0 40

Bakersfield 39 55 42 53 / 0 0 0 50

Arvin 38 55 41 54 / 0 0 20 50

Lamont 38 55 41 54 / 0 0 20 50

Mettler 40 55 42 52 / 20 0 20 50

CAZ190-081200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 51 37 46 / 0 0 20 50

Oakhurst 30 54 31 49 / 0 0 0 50

Auberry 37 52 37 46 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ191-081200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55. Lows

35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 33 to 41. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 37 55 39 51 / 0 0 0 40

Springville 38 50 39 47 / 0 0 0 40

Tule River Reservation 38 52 39 49 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ192-081200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 70 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning, Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight, Patchy fog through

the night. Near the crest, slight chance of snow. Breezy. Lows

27 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings around 1 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Windy. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 22 at

8000 feet. Highs 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 46 32 42 / 0 0 20 60

Tuolumne Meadows 10 36 9 32 / 0 0 20 60

Wawona 27 48 27 43 / 0 0 20 60

Devils Postpile 17 32 18 28 / 0 0 0 50

Bass Lake 30 48 29 43 / 0 0 0 50

Hetch Hetchy 34 49 34 45 / 0 0 30 60

CAZ193-081200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to 34 at

5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 75 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning, Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings around 6 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows 28 to

34 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 60 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 32 at

5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Breezy. Lows 25 to

31 at 5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Windy. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 37 22 31 / 0 0 0 50

Shaver Lake 23 41 24 36 / 0 0 0 50

Lake Wishon 21 40 22 35 / 0 0 0 50

CAZ194-081200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Windy,

colder. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 80 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings around

2 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Breezy. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Windy. Highs 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows

25 to 32 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Windy. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 23 48 24 43 / 0 0 0 50

Grant Grove 28 40 27 35 / 0 0 0 50

Lodgepole 19 38 19 33 / 0 0 0 50

Camp Nelson 28 44 29 39 / 0 0 0 50

Johnsondale 22 47 23 42 / 0 0 0 40

CAZ195-081200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of dense fog after midnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 32 at

5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening increasing to 65 mph after midnight.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Windy.

Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 31 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Windy. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet. Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Breezy.

Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 29 at

5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46 at

5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Windy. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet. Highs 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 32 41 31 36 / 0 0 0 50

Kernville 33 52 33 48 / 0 0 0 30

Lake Isabella 36 51 36 47 / 0 0 0 30

Weldon 38 50 36 45 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ196-081200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Windy. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to

41. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers

in the morning. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Windy. Highs

40 to 50. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

morning decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Windy. Lows

30 to 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Windy. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 47. West winds

25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight

chance of snow. Windy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to

39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 33 41 32 38 / 20 20 20 50

Tehachapi 33 43 32 40 / 30 30 0 40

Twin Oaks 38 47 38 44 / 20 20 0 40

CAZ197-081200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Areas of dense fog after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows 31 to 41. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Breezy. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds

around 25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Windy. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 41 32 38 / 20 20 0 50

Frazier Park 26 44 25 41 / 20 20 0 50

Grapevine 36 48 36 46 / 30 30 20 50

CAZ198-081200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows 31 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 57. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 28 to

37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 34 56 34 51 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 33 57 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-081200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph after midnight. Below the passes, gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening increasing to 65 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning decreasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 38. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 49 to

59. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 28 to

34.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 36. Highs 44 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 40 53 38 49 / 0 0 0 0

California City 34 54 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 36 52 35 49 / 0 0 0 20

Edwards AFB 33 55 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 33 55 32 51 / 0 0 0 20

weather.gov/hanford

