CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

595 FPUS56 KHNX 120701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ179-121200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 56.

Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

35 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 37 56 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 38 54 38 53 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 38 53 40 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-121200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 36 54 39 54 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 35 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-121200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 34 53 37 53 / 0 0 20 0

Merced 35 52 38 53 / 0 0 20 0

Chowchilla 35 52 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 52 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-121200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

52 to 57. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 54 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 35 54 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 53 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 54 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-121200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 53. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 34 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 35 52 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 35 52 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 37 52 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 52 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-121200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

35 to 40. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 37 51 38 53 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 37 52 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 37 52 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 51 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 51 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 37 52 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 36 52 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-121200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

34 to 39. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 51 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 36 51 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 36 51 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 36 51 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 36 52 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 38 53 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-121200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 52 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 35 53 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-121200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

33 to 38. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 52 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 36 52 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 36 53 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-121200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

50 to 55. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 52 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

36 to 41. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 53 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 37 53 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 37 53 36 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-121200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 40 51 40 51 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 40 53 39 53 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 39 54 39 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 39 54 38 54 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 39 53 38 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-121200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and chance of snow after midnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 32 48 35 49 / 0 0 40 0

Oakhurst 27 52 28 53 / 0 0 30 0

Auberry 34 48 35 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-121200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Lows

32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 35 53 35 53 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 36 49 35 48 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 37 51 36 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-121200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings near zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow. Windy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings around 4 below in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Windy. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...

15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy.

Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Windy. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, windy. Highs 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31 at

5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 29 44 29 45 / 0 0 40 0

Tuolumne Meadows 7 35 9 38 / 0 0 40 0

Wawona 24 46 25 48 / 0 0 40 0

Devils Postpile 16 33 17 34 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 27 46 27 47 / 0 0 20 0

Hetch Hetchy 31 47 31 48 / 0 0 60 20

=

$$

CAZ193-121200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 25 to 31 at

5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings around 7 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Windy. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over

higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Very windy. Highs 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Windy. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow, windy. Highs 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...23 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 29 at 5000 feet...10 to 18 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cold.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to

32 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 35 19 36 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 21 40 20 40 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 22 40 20 41 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-121200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 25 to 33 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph...west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph over

higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph...west 35 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind

chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Very windy.

Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to 32 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Windy. Chance of

snow 70 percent. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Very windy. Highs 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Windy, colder. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 24 to

32 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 22 48 22 49 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 26 40 25 40 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 16 38 16 38 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 26 45 26 44 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 20 48 20 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-121200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...

21 to 26 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows 23 to 30 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...

22 to 28 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Highs

43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Very windy.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Lows 21 to 27 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 29 at 5000 feet...20 to

25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 41 30 40 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 31 53 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 34 51 35 51 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 34 50 35 49 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-121200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight.

Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 30 41 30 41 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 30 43 31 43 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 36 46 35 46 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-121200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

36 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 31 43 30 42 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 24 46 24 45 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 33 47 32 47 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-121200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 50 to

56. Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 46 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 53. Lows

28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 30 54 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 28 55 30 55 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-121200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Below the passes, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph in the

evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 36. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 56. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 27 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

slight chance of snow. Windy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 45 to 55. Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 36 52 37 51 / 0 0 0 0

California City 28 54 32 53 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 32 52 34 52 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 26 55 31 54 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 27 54 30 53 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather