CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

_____

787 FPUS56 KHNX 160701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-161200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Lows

37 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 38 58 36 55 / 0 80 50 0

Avenal 39 58 36 53 / 0 70 50 0

San Luis Reservoir 40 53 37 52 / 0 90 40 0

=

$$

CAZ180-161200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Light winds in the evening becoming southeast up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Widespread fog. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 38 55 36 53 / 0 90 50 0

Mendota 37 56 34 53 / 0 90 50 0

Firebaugh 37 56 34 53 / 0 90 50 0

=

$$

CAZ181-161200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 37 to 42. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 57. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in

the morning. Widespread fog. Highs 53 to 60. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 37 53 34 53 / 0 100 50 0

Merced 38 53 35 53 / 0 100 60 0

Chowchilla 38 54 35 53 / 0 90 70 0

Madera 39 56 35 53 / 0 90 60 0

=

$$

CAZ182-161200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds in the evening becoming

southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Widespread fog. Highs 53 to 60. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Widespread

fog. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 38 58 36 54 / 0 70 50 0

Five Points 37 57 34 54 / 0 80 60 0

NAS Lemoore 37 58 35 53 / 0 70 60 0

Kettleman City 39 58 36 54 / 0 70 50 0

=

$$

CAZ183-161200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Breezy. Highs 55 to 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 32 to 37. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Widespread fog. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 37 56 34 54 / 0 90 60 0

Caruthers 37 57 34 53 / 0 80 70 0

Lemoore 37 58 35 53 / 0 70 70 0

Hanford 37 58 35 53 / 0 70 80 0

Corcoran 36 58 34 53 / 0 60 80 0

=

$$

CAZ184-161200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds in the evening becoming

southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in

the morning. Widespread fog. Highs 54 to 61. Lows 36 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 55 36 53 / 0 90 90 0

Clovis 40 56 36 53 / 0 80 80 0

Fresno 40 56 36 53 / 0 80 80 0

Sanger 39 56 35 53 / 0 70 90 0

Reedley 38 57 35 53 / 0 70 90 0

Selma 39 57 36 53 / 0 70 90 0

Kingsburg 38 57 36 53 / 0 70 90 0

=

$$

CAZ185-161200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds in the evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in

the morning. Widespread fog. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 46. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 38 57 35 53 / 0 70 90 0

Visalia 37 58 36 53 / 0 70 90 0

Exeter 37 58 36 53 / 0 60 100 0

Tulare 37 58 36 53 / 0 60 90 0

Lindsay 37 58 36 53 / 0 60 90 0

Porterville 39 60 38 53 / 0 60 80 0

=

$$

CAZ186-161200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 33 to 38. Light

winds in the evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 57 to 62. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Widespread fog. Highs 53 to 60. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Widespread

fog. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 59 34 53 / 0 60 80 0

Allensworth 35 60 34 54 / 0 60 80 0

=

$$

CAZ187-161200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 32 to 37. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Widespread fog. Highs 53 to 60. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Widespread

fog. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 58 33 53 / 0 60 80 0

Wasco 35 61 35 53 / 0 60 80 0

Buttonwillow 35 60 36 53 / 0 60 80 0

=

$$

CAZ188-161200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 41. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Breezy.

Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 40. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Widespread fog. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Widespread

fog. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 36 61 36 54 / 0 60 80 0

McFarland 36 61 36 54 / 0 60 80 0

Shafter 36 61 36 54 / 0 60 70 0

=

$$

CAZ189-161200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 42. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows 36 to 41. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the

morning. Widespread fog. Highs 55 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Widespread

fog. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 41 58 40 51 / 0 70 80 0

Bakersfield 40 61 40 54 / 0 60 70 0

Arvin 39 62 40 55 / 0 40 80 0

Lamont 38 62 39 55 / 0 40 80 0

Mettler 39 61 39 53 / 0 30 70 0

=

$$

CAZ190-161200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. South winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely

and chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up

to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 49 31 48 / 0 100 90 0

Oakhurst 34 53 25 50 / 0 100 90 0

Auberry 39 50 31 48 / 0 90 90 0

=

$$

CAZ191-161200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

36 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 48. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 48. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 39 59 34 53 / 0 60 80 0

Springville 39 56 35 49 / 0 60 80 0

Tule River Reservation 40 58 36 50 / 0 60 80 0

=

$$

CAZ192-161200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, partly cloudy in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight, South winds around 25 mph after midnight. Windy. Lows

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Near the crest, slight

chance of snow in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Very windy.

Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph...south 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 75 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 21 to 27 at 5000 feet...

8 to 16 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around

12 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 11 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to

25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Breezy.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 44 25 43 / 0 90 100 20

Tuolumne Meadows 15 35 3 36 / 0 90 100 0

Wawona 32 46 21 45 / 0 100 90 0

Devils Postpile 24 32 12 32 / 0 90 100 0

Bass Lake 33 47 24 45 / 0 90 90 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 46 28 45 / 0 100 100 20

=

$$

CAZ193-161200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill

readings near zero.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Near the crest,

snow likely in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Very windy.

Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph...south 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph

over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 5 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of snow, Gusts up to 50 mph

in the evening. Near the crest, snow in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

70 mph. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...

9 to 15 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 15 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Wind chill readings around 12 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, east winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53 at

5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 35 16 33 / 0 90 100 0

Shaver Lake 27 42 18 38 / 0 80 100 0

Lake Wishon 27 41 17 40 / 0 80 100 0

=

$$

CAZ194-161200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over

higher elevations.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of snow in the morning. Snow and rain in the afternoon,

Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest,

snow in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

35 to 50 mph with gusts to around 85 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Very windy. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow,

West winds around 25 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast

after midnight, Gusts up to 60 mph. Near the crest, snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Over higher

elevations, west winds 35 to 45 mph, Gusts up to 80 mph in the

evening decreasing to 60 mph after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows

22 to 30 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 26 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Breezy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 27 50 18 47 / 0 70 100 0

Grant Grove 32 44 22 39 / 0 70 100 0

Lodgepole 22 42 14 38 / 0 70 90 0

Camp Nelson 29 50 23 42 / 0 60 80 0

Johnsondale 25 55 19 47 / 0 60 80 0

=

$$

CAZ195-161200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

28 to 38. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon, Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Near the crest, snow

in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the morning. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 23 to 28 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...west around

25 mph over higher elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to

39 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows 32 to

38 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet.

Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to

37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 48 29 39 / 0 50 80 0

Kernville 35 59 31 50 / 0 50 80 0

Lake Isabella 38 58 34 50 / 0 50 80 0

Weldon 38 56 34 48 / 0 30 80 0

=

$$

CAZ196-161200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 46 to

56. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Very windy. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 33 50 31 42 / 0 30 80 0

Tehachapi 33 50 31 42 / 0 30 80 0

Twin Oaks 39 54 36 47 / 0 30 80 0

=

$$

CAZ197-161200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. South winds

around 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 45 to 55. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of

snow and slight chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 39 to 49. North winds

around 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Windy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 47 30 42 / 0 30 80 0

Frazier Park 27 50 24 45 / 0 20 80 0

Grapevine 35 53 33 47 / 0 20 80 0

=

$$

CAZ198-161200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Windy. Highs 53 to 60. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Very windy. No snow accumulation. Snow

level above 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 36. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows 35 to

44. Highs 57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 33 59 31 53 / 0 30 70 0

Ridgecrest 31 60 30 54 / 0 0 70 0

=

$$

CAZ199-161200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Windy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent. Windy. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

31 to 37. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.

Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Lows 36 to

44. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 39 56 38 50 / 0 0 60 0

California City 32 58 32 53 / 0 0 70 0

Mojave 35 56 35 51 / 0 0 70 0

Edwards AFB 31 58 32 54 / 0 0 70 0

Rosamond 31 57 31 53 / 0 0 70 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

