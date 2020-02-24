CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

532 FPUS56 KHNX 240801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-250000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 81. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 71 44 74 / 0 0 0

Avenal 68 44 73 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 69 45 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-250000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 42 72 / 0 0 0

Mendota 68 41 72 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 68 40 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-250000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 69 39 71 / 0 0 0

Merced 68 39 71 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 39 71 / 0 0 0

Madera 67 39 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-250000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 42 73 / 0 0 0

Five Points 68 40 73 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 41 73 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 69 43 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-250000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 67 39 72 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 66 39 72 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 41 72 / 0 0 0

Hanford 66 40 72 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 67 40 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-250000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 44 71 / 0 0 0

Clovis 66 43 72 / 0 0 0

Fresno 66 42 72 / 0 0 0

Sanger 66 42 72 / 0 0 0

Reedley 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

Selma 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 66 41 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-250000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

Visalia 66 41 73 / 0 0 0

Exeter 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

Tulare 66 41 73 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 66 42 73 / 0 0 0

Porterville 66 44 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-250000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 67 39 73 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 67 40 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-250000-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 68 39 73 / 0 0 0

Wasco 67 41 74 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 42 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-250000-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

47 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 68 41 74 / 0 0 0

McFarland 67 42 74 / 0 0 0

Shafter 67 42 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-250000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 47 72 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 44 74 / 0 0 0

Arvin 67 43 75 / 0 0 0

Lamont 67 43 75 / 0 0 0

Mettler 66 44 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-250000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 40 67 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 65 33 71 / 0 0 0

Auberry 60 43 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-250000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Highs

69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Highs

66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 66 44 73 / 0 0 0

Springville 61 44 69 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 44 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-250000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows

34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 40 64 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 49 17 52 / 0 0 0

Wawona 63 34 66 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 44 25 47 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 61 36 66 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 65 42 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-250000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 48 32 51 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 53 30 58 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 31 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-250000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 63 34 66 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 36 56 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 53 27 55 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 57 36 61 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 63 28 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-250000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 39 59 / 0 0 0

Kernville 67 40 72 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 66 42 71 / 0 0 0

Weldon 65 43 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-250000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 39 62 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 37 62 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 38 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-250000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 39 60 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 32 64 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 60 41 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-250000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 76. Lows

42 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

67 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 42 70 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 73 39 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-250000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 74. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 69 47 66 / 0 0 0

California City 71 39 70 / 0 0 0

Mojave 69 42 69 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 71 37 71 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 71 37 71 / 0 0 0

