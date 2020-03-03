CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

_____

149 FPUS56 KHNX 030701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-031200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

68 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 73 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 42 72 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 44 70 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-031200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 72 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 37 71 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 37 71 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-031200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 38 71 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 38 71 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 37 70 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 38 71 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-031200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 39 72 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 36 72 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 37 72 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 40 73 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-031200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 36 72 40 78 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 36 72 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 36 72 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 36 72 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 35 72 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-031200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 41 70 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 40 72 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 40 72 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 39 72 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 39 72 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 38 72 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 38 72 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-031200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 39 72 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 38 72 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 39 72 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 38 72 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 72 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 41 73 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-031200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows around 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 72 40 79 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 36 73 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-031200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 35 73 40 79 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 37 73 42 79 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 38 73 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-031200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 37 74 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 38 74 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 38 74 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-031200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 44 72 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 41 74 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 39 74 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 38 74 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 40 73 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-031200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 37 65 42 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 33 69 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 40 65 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-031200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

43 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 39 72 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 68 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 40 69 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-031200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 64 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 14 51 19 54 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 30 66 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 21 44 27 50 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 33 65 38 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 40 68 42 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-031200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Colder. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 30 50 35 52 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 29 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 27 57 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-031200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to

29 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher

elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow and rain. Colder. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 44 to

53 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 29 66 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 32 55 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 22 57 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 30 62 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 23 67 30 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-031200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 34 59 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 36 72 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 72 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 40 70 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-031200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 62 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 32 63 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 68 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-031200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of

rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 33 59 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 27 64 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 38 67 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-031200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

44 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

62 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 40 73 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 38 74 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-031200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Mar 2 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 67 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

California City 36 71 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 38 70 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 71 39 75 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 72 40 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather