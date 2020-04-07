CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

912 FPUS56 KHNX 070701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-072300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming

northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 50 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 45 66 / 20 30 30

Avenal 62 46 64 / 20 40 30

San Luis Reservoir 62 46 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-072300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds in the

evening becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 64 45 67 / 0 0 0

Mendota 64 43 67 / 0 0 20

Firebaugh 64 43 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-072300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 43 67 / 0 0 0

Merced 64 43 67 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 64 42 66 / 0 0 0

Madera 64 43 66 / 0 0 20

CAZ182-072300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 50 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 45 65 / 20 30 30

Five Points 64 44 66 / 0 20 20

NAS Lemoore 64 45 65 / 20 30 30

Kettleman City 64 46 66 / 20 40 40

CAZ183-072300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 73 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 44 65 / 0 20 20

Caruthers 64 45 64 / 20 20 30

Lemoore 64 45 64 / 20 30 30

Hanford 64 45 64 / 20 30 40

Corcoran 64 45 64 / 20 40 40

CAZ184-072300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

Highs 71 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 43 63 / 0 20 30

Clovis 64 45 65 / 0 20 30

Fresno 64 45 65 / 0 20 30

Sanger 64 44 64 / 20 20 30

Reedley 64 45 63 / 20 30 40

Selma 64 45 64 / 20 30 30

Kingsburg 64 45 64 / 20 30 40

CAZ185-072300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 45 63 / 20 30 40

Visalia 64 45 63 / 20 40 40

Exeter 64 44 62 / 30 40 50

Tulare 64 45 63 / 30 40 50

Lindsay 64 44 62 / 30 50 60

Porterville 64 45 62 / 40 50 60

CAZ186-072300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 49 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 64 45 64 / 30 50 50

Allensworth 65 45 64 / 30 50 50

CAZ187-072300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 49 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 43 64 / 40 50 50

Wasco 64 45 62 / 40 60 60

Buttonwillow 64 45 63 / 40 60 60

CAZ188-072300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to

64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 45 64 / 40 60 60

McFarland 64 45 62 / 40 60 60

Shafter 64 45 62 / 50 60 60

CAZ189-072300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

74 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 47 59 / 50 70 70

Bakersfield 64 48 62 / 50 70 70

Arvin 64 45 60 / 50 70 80

Lamont 64 45 61 / 50 70 80

Mettler 62 45 59 / 60 70 80

CAZ190-072300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 44 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 38 58 / 20 0 20

Oakhurst 57 34 61 / 20 20 30

Auberry 55 40 56 / 20 20 40

CAZ191-072300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to

61.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Total snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 42 61 / 40 50 70

Springville 57 42 55 / 40 60 70

Tule River Reservation 57 44 56 / 50 60 80

CAZ192-072300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers...a 50 percent chance of snow showers near the

crest...partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the

morning, then snow showers likely with possible rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in

the morning, then snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows

35 to 40 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs

48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 36 54 / 30 20 40

Tuolumne Meadows 38 16 44 / 30 30 40

Wawona 49 31 56 / 30 20 40

Devils Postpile 34 22 39 / 30 40 60

Bass Lake 51 33 55 / 20 20 40

Hetch Hetchy 51 37 59 / 30 20 30

CAZ193-072300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon, A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, Chance of rain. Near

the crest, snow likely in the morning. Snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 28 37 / 30 30 50

Shaver Lake 44 28 47 / 30 30 50

Lake Wishon 42 27 47 / 40 40 60

CAZ194-072300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Chance of snow showers, showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Near the crest, chance of snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Near the crest, snow in the morning, then snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Highs 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with possible showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely and chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

27 inches. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 30 56 / 40 50 80

Grant Grove 39 30 42 / 40 50 70

Lodgepole 43 24 46 / 40 50 80

Camp Nelson 46 32 46 / 50 70 80

Johnsondale 51 27 50 / 50 70 80

CAZ195-072300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers, Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, Snow showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 6000 feet.

Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...35 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 42 32 39 / 60 70 80

Kernville 57 39 55 / 50 70 80

Lake Isabella 56 42 54 / 50 70 80

Weldon 53 41 52 / 50 80 90

CAZ196-072300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Total snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 36 43 / 60 80 90

Tehachapi 49 35 45 / 60 80 90

Twin Oaks 54 35 50 / 60 80 90

CAZ197-072300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow

level 4500 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow showers likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 33 41 / 60 70 80

Frazier Park 47 30 46 / 60 70 80

Grapevine 54 38 52 / 60 70 80

CAZ198-072300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 52 to

62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Warmer. Highs 58 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 75. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 81. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 42 59 / 50 80 90

Ridgecrest 61 42 59 / 50 80 90

CAZ199-072300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to 60. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

48 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 45.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 45 52 / 60 80 90

California City 57 40 55 / 60 80 90

Mojave 55 41 53 / 60 80 90

Edwards AFB 57 39 54 / 60 80 80

Rosamond 56 38 54 / 60 80 80

=

