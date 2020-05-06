CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

369 FPUS56 KHNX 060601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-061100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 54 to 59. Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 55 88 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 55 85 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 53 84 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-061100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 53 to 58. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 86 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 85 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 85 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-061100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 85 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 52 85 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 85 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 85 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-061100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 99. Lows

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 53 86 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 54 86 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 86 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-061100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 53 85 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 85 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 55 86 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 55 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 55 86 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-061100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 53 85 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 55 86 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 55 86 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 86 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 55 86 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 55 86 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 86 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-061100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 55 86 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 53 85 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 86 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 53 85 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 54 85 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-061100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

around 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Highs

85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 86 53 92 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 86 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-061100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

94 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 85 54 92 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 54 84 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 85 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-061100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 55 86 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 54 85 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 55 84 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-061100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

69. Highs 91 to 96.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 81 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 56 84 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 55 83 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 55 84 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 55 82 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-061100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 51 79 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 48 82 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 55 79 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-061100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 55 84 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 53 79 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 80 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-061100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80 at

5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 75 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 29 65 29 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 45 78 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 37 62 36 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 48 77 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 80 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-061100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...58 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...

62 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 58 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 70 43 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 43 70 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-061100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 81 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 45 65 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 40 69 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 46 71 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 42 78 44 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-061100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 51 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to

72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...

46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 64 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 53 83 54 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 55 81 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 80 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-061100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 67 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 48 71 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 45 75 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-061100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 65 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 72 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 50 76 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-061100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

68. Highs 88 to 98.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 94 61 95 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 56 96 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-061100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 5 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Lows 52 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 91. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Highs

86 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 88 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 54 90 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 58 85 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 90 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 53 89 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

