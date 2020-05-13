CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 76 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 50 to 59. Highs 71 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 80 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 78 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 51 73 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 77 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 50 78 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 50 78 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 76 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 76 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 50 76 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 50 77 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 74 to 79. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 50 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 50 78 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 51 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 52 80 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 50 77 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 51 78 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 52 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 78 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 52 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 73 to 78. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 76 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 53 78 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 78 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 52 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 53 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 75 to 81. Lows 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 52 78 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 78 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 51 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 53 78 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 52 78 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

around 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 76 to 82. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 78 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 52 79 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 90.

Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 50 78 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 52 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 53 78 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 51 to 56. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 52 79 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 52 78 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 78 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 75 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 55 78 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 54 77 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 54 77 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 53 75 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 68 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 41 70 43 74 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 48 69 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

53 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 76. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 75 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 48 70 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 50 71 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the evening, Gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 61 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 22 53 24 55 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 38 65 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 31 50 33 52 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 65 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 43 65 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 46 38 50 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 35 58 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 57 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 39 69 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 37 55 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 32 56 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 38 58 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 33 65 35 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74 at

5000 feet...57 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 78 at

5000 feet...58 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 52 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 71 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 69 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 50 67 50 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 57 to 67. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 42 58 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 60 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 40 65 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 56 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 36 63 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 47 69 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 53 to 61.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 52 81 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 50 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue May 12 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...west 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph below the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 74 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

California City 48 75 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 50 71 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 75 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 47 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

