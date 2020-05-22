CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

_____

950 FPUS56 KHNX 220701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-222300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 104.

Lows 65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 85 53 88 / 0 0 0

Avenal 82 54 85 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 78 54 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-222300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

61 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104.

Lows 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 80 52 86 / 0 0 0

Mendota 80 51 85 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 80 50 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-222300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 104.

Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 79 51 86 / 0 0 0

Merced 79 51 85 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 80 49 85 / 0 0 0

Madera 80 50 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-222300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 106.

Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 83 52 86 / 0 0 0

Five Points 82 51 86 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 83 51 86 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 84 55 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-222300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 106.

Lows 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 80 50 85 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 82 51 85 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 82 52 86 / 0 0 0

Hanford 83 52 86 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 85 53 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-222300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105.

Lows 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 80 52 83 / 0 0 0

Clovis 82 54 85 / 0 0 0

Fresno 82 54 86 / 0 0 0

Sanger 82 53 85 / 0 0 0

Reedley 82 53 85 / 0 0 0

Selma 82 53 85 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 82 52 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-222300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105.

Lows 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 82 52 84 / 0 0 0

Visalia 83 52 86 / 0 0 0

Exeter 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Tulare 84 53 86 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 83 52 84 / 0 0 0

Porterville 84 53 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-222300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

67. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 106.

Lows 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 85 52 86 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 85 53 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-222300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

around 98.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 85 52 86 / 0 0 0

Wasco 85 53 85 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 85 54 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-222300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

95 to 100.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 85 53 86 / 0 0 0

McFarland 85 53 86 / 0 0 0

Shafter 85 53 85 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-222300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

71. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 83 58 82 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 85 56 85 / 0 0 0

Arvin 85 55 84 / 0 0 0

Lamont 85 54 85 / 0 0 0

Mettler 83 55 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-222300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 48 75 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 74 43 78 / 0 0 0

Auberry 73 51 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-222300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 82 51 83 / 0 0 0

Springville 77 51 78 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 78 53 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-222300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 64 43 69 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 53 22 60 / 0 0 0

Wawona 68 40 72 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 50 29 56 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 69 43 72 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 68 45 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-222300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...58 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 37 53 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 62 36 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 60 35 62 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-222300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 71 39 74 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 59 39 60 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 59 33 61 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 64 40 67 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 69 36 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-222300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...44 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...

66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...

71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...

73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 40 62 / 0 0 0

Kernville 76 48 78 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 75 51 78 / 0 0 0

Weldon 72 51 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-222300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 45 67 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 69 45 70 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 72 43 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-222300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 42 63 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 71 39 70 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 77 50 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-222300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 78 to 88. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92. North winds around

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

Highs 96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 85 55 85 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 87 53 86 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-222300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 78 56 78 / 0 0 0

California City 81 51 82 / 0 0 0

Mojave 78 53 79 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 82 51 82 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 82 50 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather