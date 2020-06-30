CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020

180 FPUS56 KHNX 300601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-301100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 96. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows

56 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows

63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 95 64 94 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 64 93 65 92 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 91 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-301100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 94 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 58 94 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 58 94 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-301100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 93 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 93 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 57 93 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 58 93 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-301100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 95 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 58 94 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 59 94 62 95 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 95 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-301100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 57 92 58 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 58 93 60 95 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 60 93 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 59 93 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 95 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-301100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 63 94 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 94 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 94 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 60 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 61 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 59 94 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-301100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 60 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 59 94 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 60 94 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 95 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 60 94 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 94 64 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-301100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 93 62 96 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 60 96 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-301100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 96 60 96 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 57 95 60 97 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 60 96 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-301100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 102. Lows 59 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 59 96 63 98 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 58 95 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 95 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-301100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 92 68 94 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 64 94 68 96 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 62 94 65 96 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 61 94 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 62 91 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-301100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 58 87 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 50 89 52 91 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 61 88 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-301100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 94 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 59 88 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 63 90 66 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-301100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79 at 5000 feet...59 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 78 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 30 66 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 80 50 83 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 39 65 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 82 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 53 82 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-301100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 80 at 5000 feet...60 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 41 63 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 73 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 45 70 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-301100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 46 82 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 47 70 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 40 67 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 48 74 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 41 80 43 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-301100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...45 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 49 72 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 56 88 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 58 88 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 58 86 62 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-301100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 77 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 80 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 45 84 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-301100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 72 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 80 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 61 87 65 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-301100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 96. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

61 to 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 94 66 97 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 96 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-301100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

57 to 67.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 88 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

California City 56 92 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 60 90 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 92 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 92 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

