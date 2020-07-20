CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
West Side Hills-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs
89 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 100 66 99 / 0 0 0
Avenal 99 69 99 / 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 89 62 89 / 0 0 0
San Joaquin Confluence-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs
90 to 98.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 94 61 94 / 0 0 0
Mendota 96 61 96 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 95 60 94 / 0 0 0
Merced and Madera-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. Highs
91 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 94 59 94 / 0 0 0
Merced 95 61 95 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 95 60 96 / 0 0 0
Madera 95 61 96 / 0 0 0
Western San Joaquin Valley-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 66. Highs
92 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 99 64 99 / 0 0 0
Five Points 98 64 99 / 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 98 65 99 / 0 0 0
Kettleman City 100 69 100 / 0 0 0
Foggy Bottom-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs
92 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 95 61 96 / 0 0 0
Caruthers 97 62 97 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 97 66 98 / 0 0 0
Hanford 98 65 98 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 99 67 99 / 0 0 0
Fresno-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs
93 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 97 66 99 / 0 0 0
Clovis 98 69 99 / 0 0 0
Fresno 98 69 99 / 0 0 0
Sanger 98 66 99 / 0 0 0
Reedley 98 66 99 / 0 0 0
Selma 98 67 99 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 98 64 99 / 0 0 0
Tulare County-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs
93 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 97 65 99 / 0 0 0
Visalia 97 65 99 / 0 0 0
Exeter 99 65 100 / 0 0 0
Tulare 99 68 99 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 99 65 100 / 0 0 0
Porterville 99 68 100 / 0 0 0
Southern Kings County-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning
becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds in the
evening becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs
93 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 98 66 99 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 100 68 101 / 0 0 0
Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning
becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs
93 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 101 65 101 / 0 0 0
Wasco 100 65 100 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 100 67 101 / 0 0 0
Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs
93 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 100 67 100 / 0 0 0
McFarland 100 66 101 / 0 0 0
Shafter 100 66 100 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.
Highs 92 to 97.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 95 to
101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 96 74 97 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 99 71 99 / 0 0 0
Arvin 99 68 101 / 0 0 0
Lamont 99 68 100 / 0 0 0
Mettler 96 69 97 / 0 0 0
Central Sierra Foothills-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
Highs 85 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 87 to
97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 92 66 93 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 95 58 96 / 0 0 0
Auberry 93 70 94 / 0 0 0
Southern Sierra Foothills-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs
89 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 100 69 101 / 0 0 0
Springville 93 66 95 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 96 71 97 / 0 0 0
Central Sierra-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at
5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to
59 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at
8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at
5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...
65 to 75 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 89 66 89 / 20 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 78 43 78 / 30 20 30
Wawona 89 58 90 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 79 54 78 / 30 20 30
Bass Lake 89 59 91 / 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 92 66 93 / 0 0 0
North Kings River-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 at
5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to
57 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...
48 to 55 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at
5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...
66 to 76 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 72 53 73 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 80 52 81 / 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 80 57 80 / 20 0 20
Sequoia Kings-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at
5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...
47 to 57 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to
77 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at
5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...
65 to 75 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86 at
5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...
44 to 54 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 94 61 94 / 30 20 20
Grant Grove 77 58 79 / 0 0 0
Lodgepole 77 52 77 / 20 0 0
Camp Nelson 81 58 84 / 0 0 0
Johnsondale 89 50 91 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at
8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at
8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.
Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 83 to
90 at 5000 feet...71 to 78 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 79 59 82 / 0 0 0
Kernville 97 67 99 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 95 70 98 / 0 0 0
Weldon 95 70 98 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi Area-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 92. West winds around 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds around
25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 80 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs
83 to 93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 81 62 85 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 85 61 89 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 89 53 94 / 0 0 0
Fort Tejon-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs
80 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 78 58 81 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 86 49 88 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 93 69 94 / 0 0 0
Indian Wells Valley-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.
Highs 91 to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 93 to
103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 106 77 107 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 108 73 107 / 0 0 0
Kern County Desert-
400 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.
Highs 88 to 98.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs
91 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 99 74 100 / 0 0 0
California City 102 67 103 / 0 0 0
Mojave 98 74 101 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 102 67 102 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 101 66 101 / 0 0 0
