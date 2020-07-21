CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

892 FPUS56 KHNX 211201

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-212300-

West Side Hills-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 99 63 94 / 0 0 0

Avenal 98 65 93 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 88 60 84 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-212300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 92 59 89 / 0 0 0

Mendota 95 58 94 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 93 58 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-212300-

Merced and Madera-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 92 56 91 / 0 0 0

Merced 93 59 91 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 94 58 93 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 59 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-212300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 98 61 94 / 0 0 0

Five Points 97 61 95 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 99 66 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-212300-

Foggy Bottom-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 94 58 94 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 96 60 94 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 97 64 94 / 0 0 0

Hanford 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 98 65 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-212300-

Fresno-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 97 64 95 / 0 0 0

Clovis 98 67 96 / 0 0 0

Fresno 97 67 96 / 0 0 0

Sanger 97 64 96 / 0 0 0

Reedley 98 64 96 / 0 0 0

Selma 97 65 96 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 97 63 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-212300-

Tulare County-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 97 63 96 / 0 0 0

Visalia 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

Exeter 99 64 96 / 0 0 0

Tulare 98 66 96 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 99 63 96 / 0 0 0

Porterville 100 66 96 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-212300-

Southern Kings County-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 98 64 95 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 100 66 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-212300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs

95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 100 61 97 / 0 0 0

Wasco 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-212300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 100 65 97 / 0 0 0

McFarland 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-212300-

Bakersfield-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 97 71 95 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 100 71 97 / 0 0 0

Arvin 100 66 98 / 0 0 0

Lamont 100 67 98 / 0 0 0

Mettler 97 67 95 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-212300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 92 63 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 95 56 92 / 0 0 0

Auberry 93 68 90 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-212300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 100 66 97 / 0 0 0

Springville 94 65 91 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 97 69 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-212300-

Central Sierra-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 82 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 88 64 83 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 78 40 73 / 30 20 30

Wawona 90 55 85 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 78 52 73 / 30 20 20

Bass Lake 89 58 86 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 92 63 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-212300-

North Kings River-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 79 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 51 to 60 at

5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 84 at

5000 feet...66 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 73 51 68 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 81 50 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 80 55 75 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-212300-

Sequoia Kings-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 94 58 89 / 20 0 0

Grant Grove 78 55 74 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 77 49 73 / 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 84 57 79 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 92 48 87 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-212300-

Lake Isabella-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 81 58 78 / 0 0 0

Kernville 99 66 95 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 98 68 94 / 0 0 0

Weldon 97 68 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-212300-

Tehachapi Area-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 84 61 82 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 89 58 86 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 93 52 89 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-212300-

Fort Tejon-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 80 58 78 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 48 84 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 94 68 92 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-212300-

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 107 73 102 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 107 69 102 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-212300-

Kern County Desert-

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 100 71 94 / 0 0 0

California City 103 64 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 69 94 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 102 65 96 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 63 94 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather