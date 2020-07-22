CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

277 FPUS56 KHNX 220801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-222300-

West Side Hills-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 93 62 94 / 0 0 0

Avenal 93 63 94 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 82 60 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-222300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 91 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 88 59 91 / 0 0 0

Mendota 93 57 93 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 91 57 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-222300-

Merced and Madera-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 93 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 90 57 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 91 59 92 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 93 57 92 / 0 0 0

Madera 93 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-222300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs 94 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 94 59 94 / 0 0 0

Five Points 95 59 94 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 95 63 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-222300-

Foggy Bottom-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 93 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 93 57 92 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 94 58 93 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 95 62 93 / 0 0 0

Hanford 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-222300-

Fresno-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 95 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

Clovis 95 65 94 / 0 0 0

Fresno 95 65 94 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 61 94 / 0 0 0

Reedley 95 61 94 / 0 0 0

Selma 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 95 59 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-222300-

Tulare County-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 95 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 59 94 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 60 94 / 0 0 0

Tulare 95 62 94 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 59 94 / 0 0 0

Porterville 96 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-222300-

Southern Kings County-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs 95 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 98 62 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-222300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 96 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 97 58 95 / 0 0 0

Wasco 97 59 95 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 98 60 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-222300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs 95 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 97 61 95 / 0 0 0

McFarland 98 60 95 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 60 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-222300-

Bakersfield-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs 95 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 95 67 92 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 97 67 94 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 62 96 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 63 96 / 0 0 0

Mettler 95 63 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-222300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

62 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 89 60 89 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 92 52 91 / 0 0 0

Auberry 90 63 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-222300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 90 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

Springville 91 61 89 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 94 66 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-222300-

Central Sierra-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers near the

crest. Colder. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

76 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 83 59 82 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 73 35 69 / 20 20 20

Wawona 85 51 84 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 72 46 70 / 0 0 20

Bass Lake 85 53 85 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 87 59 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-222300-

North Kings River-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 67 46 67 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 77 45 75 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 75 49 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-222300-

Sequoia Kings-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in

the morning, Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 89 53 86 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 74 51 73 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 72 44 70 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 79 51 77 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 87 43 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-222300-

Lake Isabella-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...51 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 93 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 77 54 76 / 0 0 0

Kernville 95 61 92 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 94 64 91 / 0 0 0

Weldon 93 64 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-222300-

Tehachapi Area-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 85 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 82 59 80 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 85 55 84 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 90 49 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-222300-

Fort Tejon-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 83 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 77 57 75 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 46 83 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 92 65 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-222300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs 96 to

106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 101 68 99 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 102 64 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-222300-

Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 93 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 94 67 93 / 0 0 0

California City 96 60 96 / 0 0 0

Mojave 94 65 94 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 61 96 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 59 94 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

