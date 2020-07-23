CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 94 65 98 / 0 0 0

Avenal 93 68 98 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 88 63 86 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 60 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 92 63 91 / 0 0 0

Mendota 92 60 95 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 91 60 93 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

95 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 92 60 93 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 61 93 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 92 60 94 / 0 0 0

Madera 92 60 94 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 94 63 98 / 0 0 0

Five Points 94 63 97 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 93 64 97 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 94 68 99 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 92 60 94 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 92 62 96 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 92 65 96 / 0 0 0

Hanford 93 64 96 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 93 65 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs

97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 94 65 96 / 0 0 0

Clovis 94 68 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno 94 68 97 / 0 0 0

Sanger 94 65 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 94 65 96 / 0 0 0

Selma 94 66 97 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 93 63 97 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 93 64 96 / 0 0 0

Visalia 93 63 96 / 0 0 0

Exeter 94 64 98 / 0 0 0

Tulare 94 65 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 94 63 98 / 0 0 0

Porterville 94 66 98 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 93 64 97 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 95 65 99 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

Wasco 94 62 99 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 94 65 98 / 0 0 0

McFarland 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 95 63 99 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 92 71 95 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 94 70 98 / 0 0 0

Arvin 96 65 99 / 0 0 0

Lamont 95 65 99 / 0 0 0

Mettler 93 67 96 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 62 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 89 64 91 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 91 56 93 / 0 0 0

Auberry 89 68 91 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 95 65 98 / 0 0 0

Springville 89 64 92 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 91 68 94 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 81 61 83 / 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 69 37 72 / 40 20 30

Wawona 83 53 86 / 20 0 0

Devils Postpile 70 49 73 / 30 20 30

Bass Lake 84 56 87 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 86 61 88 / 20 0 0

North Kings River-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 66 48 69 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 75 48 78 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 73 52 75 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 86 55 88 / 20 0 0

Grant Grove 72 53 75 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 70 45 72 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 77 53 79 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 84 44 86 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

86 to 94 at 5000 feet...73 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 76 55 78 / 0 0 0

Kernville 92 62 94 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 92 65 93 / 0 0 0

Weldon 91 64 92 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 65. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 80 59 81 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 84 56 85 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 87 49 89 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 75 55 77 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 82 45 84 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 89 67 92 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 77. Highs

97 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 68 100 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 65 101 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

500 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 92 68 93 / 0 0 0

California City 96 60 97 / 0 0 0

Mojave 94 67 95 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 62 97 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 61 96 / 0 0 0

