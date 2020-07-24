CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

718 FPUS56 KHNX 241001

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-242300-

West Side Hills-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs 94 to

102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 101. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 98 66 99 / 0 0 0

Avenal 97 68 98 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 87 60 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-242300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 57 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 60 96 / 0 0 0

Mendota 95 59 97 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 94 58 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-242300-

Merced and Madera-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 57 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 94 58 95 / 0 0 0

Merced 94 60 96 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 94 58 96 / 0 0 0

Madera 94 60 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-242300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs 98 to

103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 97 62 98 / 0 0 0

Five Points 97 62 98 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 97 63 98 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 99 67 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-242300-

Foggy Bottom-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 102. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 59 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 94 59 96 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 96 60 97 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 96 64 98 / 0 0 0

Hanford 97 63 98 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-242300-

Fresno-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows 66 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 62 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 97 66 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 97 68 99 / 0 0 0

Fresno 97 67 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 97 64 98 / 0 0 0

Reedley 97 64 98 / 0 0 0

Selma 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 97 63 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-242300-

Tulare County-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 97 63 98 / 0 0 0

Visalia 96 63 98 / 0 0 0

Exeter 97 63 99 / 0 0 0

Tulare 97 66 98 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 97 63 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 97 66 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-242300-

Southern Kings County-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

97 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 99 66 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-242300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 99 63 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 98 63 100 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 99 65 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-242300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 98 65 100 / 0 0 0

McFarland 99 64 100 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 64 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-242300-

Bakersfield-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 95 72 96 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 97 71 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 66 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 67 100 / 0 0 0

Mettler 95 67 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-242300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 59 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 91 65 93 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 93 56 95 / 0 0 0

Auberry 91 68 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-242300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 97 66 100 / 0 0 0

Springville 92 65 94 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 94 70 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-242300-

Central Sierra-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon. Highs 76 to

84 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Near

the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 84 63 86 / 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 72 37 74 / 40 20 20

Wawona 86 54 89 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 73 49 75 / 40 20 20

Bass Lake 86 57 89 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 88 62 91 / 20 0 0

CAZ193-242300-

North Kings River-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 88 at

5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 49 71 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 77 49 80 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 75 53 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-242300-

Sequoia Kings-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 89 57 90 / 20 0 0

Grant Grove 74 54 77 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 72 48 74 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 78 55 82 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 86 46 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-242300-

Lake Isabella-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...

75 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 77 57 81 / 0 0 0

Kernville 94 64 98 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 93 67 97 / 0 0 0

Weldon 92 66 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-242300-

Tehachapi Area-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 81 60 85 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 85 58 88 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 89 51 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-242300-

Fort Tejon-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 76 57 79 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 84 47 87 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 92 68 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-242300-

Indian Wells Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 99 71 102 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 100 68 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-242300-

Kern County Desert-

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 93 70 96 / 0 0 0

California City 97 62 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 95 68 97 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 97 63 99 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 96 62 98 / 0 0 0

