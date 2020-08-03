CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-032300-

West Side Hills-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 92 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 66 98 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 70 98 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 93 62 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-032300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 97 61 89 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 59 94 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 98 58 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-032300-

Merced and Madera-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 58 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 98 61 92 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 98 59 93 / 0 0 0

Madera 98 60 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-032300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 101 63 98 / 0 0 0

Five Points 101 63 98 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 102 69 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-032300-

Foggy Bottom-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 98 59 94 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 99 61 95 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 99 66 96 / 0 0 0

Hanford 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 100 66 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-032300-

Fresno-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 100 64 96 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 67 97 / 0 0 0

Fresno 101 68 97 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 64 97 / 0 0 0

Selma 100 66 97 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-032300-

Tulare County-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

Visalia 99 63 96 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 64 97 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 67 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 63 97 / 0 0 0

Porterville 100 67 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-032300-

Southern Kings County-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 100 66 97 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 102 67 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-032300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds in the evening

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 103 64 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 101 64 98 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 101 67 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-032300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 101 66 98 / 0 0 0

McFarland 101 66 98 / 0 0 0

Shafter 101 66 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-032300-

Bakersfield-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 98 73 97 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 100 71 98 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 68 99 / 0 0 0

Lamont 101 68 99 / 0 0 0

Mettler 98 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-032300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 64 90 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 57 94 / 0 0 0

Auberry 95 68 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-032300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 67 99 / 0 0 0

Springville 96 66 92 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 98 70 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-032300-

Central Sierra-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 89 63 87 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 77 38 77 / 0 0 0

Wawona 90 55 88 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 78 50 78 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 91 58 88 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 92 62 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-032300-

North Kings River-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 81 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 74 50 72 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 82 50 79 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 81 54 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-032300-

Sequoia Kings-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 94 60 93 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 79 56 77 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 78 50 75 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 83 57 82 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 90 48 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-032300-

Lake Isabella-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 82 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 81 58 79 / 0 0 0

Kernville 98 66 96 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 97 68 95 / 0 0 0

Weldon 96 68 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-032300-

Tehachapi Area-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 84 to 94. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 59 to 69. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 83 to 93. West winds around

25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds around

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 83 61 82 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 88 60 87 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 92 53 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-032300-

Fort Tejon-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 82 59 79 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 89 50 87 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 96 69 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-032300-

Indian Wells Valley-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 100 to 110. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 108 74 105 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 109 70 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-032300-

Kern County Desert-

100 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 96 to 106. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph. Below the passes, northwest winds

30 to 40 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph below the passes.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 101 73 98 / 0 0 0

California City 103 66 101 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 73 98 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 104 68 101 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 103 66 100 / 0 0 0

