CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ179-262300-

West Side Hills-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to 73. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs

91 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 96 68 97 / 0 0 0

Avenal 95 71 97 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 89 64 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-262300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 65. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

91 to 98.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 92 62 94 / 0 0 0

Mendota 93 62 95 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 92 60 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-262300-

Merced and Madera-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

91 to 99.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 92 59 92 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 62 93 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 93 60 94 / 0 0 0

Madera 93 62 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-262300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

93 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 96 67 97 / 0 0 0

Five Points 95 65 96 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 95 66 95 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 96 71 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-262300-

Foggy Bottom-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. Highs

91 to 99.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 93 62 94 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 94 64 94 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 94 68 94 / 0 0 0

Hanford 95 67 95 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 95 68 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-262300-

Fresno-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

92 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 95 68 95 / 0 0 0

Clovis 96 69 96 / 0 0 0

Fresno 96 69 96 / 0 0 0

Sanger 96 67 97 / 0 0 0

Reedley 96 66 96 / 0 0 0

Selma 96 68 96 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 96 65 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-262300-

Tulare County-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

92 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 96 65 96 / 0 0 0

Visalia 94 66 95 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 66 97 / 0 0 0

Tulare 95 68 96 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 66 96 / 0 0 0

Porterville 96 69 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-262300-

Southern Kings County-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 93 to 98. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

92 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 94 68 95 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 97 69 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-262300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 93 to 98. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

95 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

Wasco 96 66 97 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 97 69 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-262300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

93 to 101.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 96 68 97 / 0 0 0

McFarland 97 68 97 / 0 0 0

Shafter 97 68 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-262300-

Bakersfield-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 94 76 97 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 97 73 97 / 0 0 0

Arvin 97 70 99 / 0 0 0

Lamont 97 70 99 / 0 0 0

Mettler 94 70 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-262300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

87 to 97.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 89 67 90 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 94 58 94 / 0 0 0

Auberry 90 70 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-262300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

88 to 98.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 93 68 94 / 0 0 0

Springville 92 68 92 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 94 70 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-262300-

Central Sierra-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

67 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 93 62 94 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 74 35 74 / 0 0 20

Wawona 87 55 88 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 75 47 76 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 88 57 88 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 89 61 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-262300-

North Kings River-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 79 to 85 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 87 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 85 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 71 50 72 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 79 50 79 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 79 53 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-262300-

Sequoia Kings-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 76 55 77 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 76 48 76 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 83 55 83 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 89 46 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-262300-

Lake Isabella-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Near the

crest, areas of smoke through the day. Highs 86 to 91 at

5000 feet...73 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Near

the crest, areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 86 to

91 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90 at

5000 feet...70 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 81 60 81 / 0 0 0

Kernville 96 63 96 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 97 68 97 / 0 0 0

Weldon 95 68 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-262300-

Tehachapi Area-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 82 62 84 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 87 60 88 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 90 53 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-262300-

Fort Tejon-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

82 to 92.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 60 81 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 50 89 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 92 70 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-262300-

Indian Wells Valley-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 103.

Lows 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 104 73 104 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 105 70 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-262300-

Kern County Desert-

700 AM PDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 97 73 97 / 0 0 0

California City 101 66 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 99 73 99 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 101 66 102 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

