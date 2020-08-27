CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

883 FPUS56 KHNX 271401

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-272300-

West Side Hills-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 98. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 68 to 74. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

92 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 97 69 98 / 0 0 0

Avenal 96 71 97 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 89 67 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-272300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 95 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 92 66 97 / 0 0 0

Mendota 93 64 97 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 91 63 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-272300-

Merced and Madera-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 96 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 90 61 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 92 63 96 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 92 62 96 / 0 0 0

Madera 92 62 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-272300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Light

winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 96 67 98 / 0 0 0

Five Points 96 66 98 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 95 66 98 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 97 71 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-272300-

Foggy Bottom-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to 67. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Highs

93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 92 63 96 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 94 63 97 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 95 68 97 / 0 0 0

Hanford 95 66 97 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 95 66 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-272300-

Fresno-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 95 70 97 / 0 0 0

Clovis 95 70 98 / 0 0 0

Fresno 95 69 98 / 0 0 0

Sanger 95 66 98 / 0 0 0

Reedley 95 65 97 / 0 0 0

Selma 95 66 98 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 95 64 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-272300-

Tulare County-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 95 65 97 / 0 0 0

Visalia 95 64 97 / 0 0 0

Exeter 96 67 98 / 0 0 0

Tulare 95 66 97 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 96 67 98 / 0 0 0

Porterville 96 70 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-272300-

Southern Kings County-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. West winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 70. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 95 66 97 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 97 68 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-272300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 71. Highs

95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 98 67 99 / 0 0 0

Wasco 97 66 99 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 98 70 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-272300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 72. Highs

94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 97 67 99 / 0 0 0

McFarland 97 67 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 98 68 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-272300-

Bakersfield-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

94 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 96 76 97 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 98 74 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 98 72 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 98 71 100 / 0 0 0

Mettler 95 71 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-272300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 89 68 92 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 93 59 96 / 0 0 0

Auberry 90 72 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-272300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 97 69 100 / 0 0 0

Springville 92 69 94 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 95 72 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-272300-

Central Sierra-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at

5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 93 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 86 64 92 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 74 38 75 / 0 0 0

Wawona 87 55 89 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 75 51 78 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 87 58 90 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 89 62 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-272300-

North Kings River-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 84 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 86 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 71 50 73 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 78 51 81 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 78 59 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-272300-

Sequoia Kings-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 90 57 92 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 77 56 79 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 76 49 77 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 83 55 85 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 89 47 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-272300-

Lake Isabella-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs 85 to

90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93 at

5000 feet...77 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 81 59 83 / 0 0 0

Kernville 95 65 97 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 96 69 98 / 0 0 0

Weldon 95 68 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-272300-

Tehachapi Area-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 83 64 85 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 87 62 89 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 90 55 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-272300-

Fort Tejon-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 84 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 60 82 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 87 53 89 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 93 71 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-272300-

Indian Wells Valley-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 96 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 109. Lows

66 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 103 73 102 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 104 70 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-272300-

Kern County Desert-

700 AM PDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 93 to 103. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 97 75 96 / 0 0 0

California City 100 66 100 / 0 0 0

Mojave 99 71 98 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 101 68 100 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

