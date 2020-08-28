CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
CAZ179-282300-
West Side Hills-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 100. Light
winds in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. West winds up to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 93 to 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.
Highs 92 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs 95 to
102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 97 66 98 / 0 0 0
Avenal 96 69 97 / 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 94 67 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ180-282300-
San Joaquin Confluence-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 93 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to
68. Highs 93 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 63 to
69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 96 65 96 / 0 0 0
Mendota 96 63 97 / 0 0 0
Firebaugh 95 62 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ181-282300-
Merced and Madera-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Highs 93 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to
69. Highs 93 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 63 to
69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 95 62 95 / 0 0 0
Merced 95 64 96 / 0 0 0
Chowchilla 96 62 96 / 0 0 0
Madera 96 62 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ182-282300-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to
70. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 67 to
72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 97 65 98 / 0 0 0
Five Points 97 65 98 / 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 96 64 98 / 0 0 0
Kettleman City 97 69 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ183-282300-
Foggy Bottom-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 98. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs
93 to 98.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs
94 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 95 62 96 / 0 0 0
Caruthers 96 63 96 / 0 0 0
Lemoore 96 66 96 / 0 0 0
Hanford 96 64 96 / 0 0 0
Corcoran 96 65 97 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ184-282300-
Fresno-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light
winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs
95 to 100.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs
95 to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 96 69 96 / 0 0 0
Clovis 97 69 98 / 0 0 0
Fresno 97 69 98 / 0 0 0
Sanger 98 65 98 / 0 0 0
Reedley 97 65 97 / 0 0 0
Selma 97 66 97 / 0 0 0
Kingsburg 97 63 97 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ185-282300-
Tulare County-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds in the morning
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs
94 to 99.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs
94 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 97 64 97 / 0 0 0
Visalia 96 64 96 / 0 0 0
Exeter 98 65 97 / 0 0 0
Tulare 97 66 97 / 0 0 0
Lindsay 97 64 97 / 0 0 0
Porterville 97 68 97 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ186-282300-
Southern Kings County-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs
95 to 100.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs
95 to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 96 64 96 / 0 0 0
Allensworth 98 66 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ187-282300-
Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs
96 to 101.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 98 to
103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 98 62 98 / 0 0 0
Wasco 99 63 98 / 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 99 65 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ188-282300-
Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs
94 to 99.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 96 to
101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 98 66 98 / 0 0 0
McFarland 99 66 98 / 0 0 0
Shafter 99 65 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ189-282300-
Bakersfield-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning
becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs 97 to
102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 97 73 96 / 0 0 0
Bakersfield 99 72 98 / 0 0 0
Arvin 100 68 99 / 0 0 0
Lamont 100 67 99 / 0 0 0
Mettler 96 68 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ190-282300-
Central Sierra Foothills-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 98.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 88 to 98.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.
Highs 88 to 98.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs 90 to
100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 91 67 91 / 0 0 0
Oakhurst 95 58 95 / 0 0 0
Auberry 91 70 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ191-282300-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 99.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs
88 to 98.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs
89 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 99 67 98 / 0 0 0
Springville 93 67 93 / 0 0 0
Tule River Reservation 96 69 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ192-282300-
Central Sierra-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze...haze and areas of smoke near the crest.
Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...
46 to 55 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to
56 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at
5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...
70 to 80 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 87 64 88 / 0 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 74 36 74 / 0 0 0
Wawona 88 56 88 / 0 0 0
Devils Postpile 76 49 76 / 0 0 0
Bass Lake 89 59 89 / 0 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 91 64 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ193-282300-
North Kings River-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 87 at
5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to
54 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to
67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 88 at
5000 feet...70 to 79 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 72 51 72 / 0 0 0
Shaver Lake 80 52 80 / 0 0 0
Lake Wishon 78 54 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ194-282300-
Sequoia Kings-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88 at
5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at
5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...
68 to 78 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89 at
5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...
45 to 55 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at
5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...
71 to 81 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 91 59 90 / 0 0 0
Grant Grove 78 56 78 / 0 0 0
Lodgepole 76 49 76 / 0 0 0
Camp Nelson 84 55 83 / 0 0 0
Johnsondale 90 47 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ195-282300-
Lake Isabella-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 91 at
5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at
8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs
85 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 92 at
5000 feet...72 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64 at
5000 feet...55 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...
74 to 80 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 82 59 82 / 0 0 0
Kernville 96 62 96 / 0 0 0
Lake Isabella 98 67 97 / 0 0 0
Weldon 96 67 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ196-282300-
Tehachapi Area-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs
82 to 92.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows
59 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71.
Highs 85 to 95.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 85 63 83 / 0 0 0
Tehachapi 89 59 87 / 0 0 0
Twin Oaks 91 54 91 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ197-282300-
Fort Tejon-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 82 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.
Highs 82 to 92.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 83 to
93.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 82 59 80 / 0 0 0
Frazier Park 89 49 86 / 0 0 0
Grapevine 94 69 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ198-282300-
Indian Wells Valley-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs
93 to 102.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows
68 to 74.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs 97 to
106.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 102 72 100 / 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 102 69 101 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ199-282300-
Kern County Desert-
100 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs
91 to 101.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows
64 to 72.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. Highs 94 to
104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 95 72 94 / 0 0 0
California City 99 63 98 / 0 0 0
Mojave 97 70 96 / 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 99 64 98 / 0 0 0
Rosamond 99 63 97 / 0 0 0
$$
