CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

438 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-181100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 60 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

86 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 86 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 67 85 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 64 81 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-181100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 78 to

83. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 82 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 80 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-181100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows 54 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs

86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 79 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 80 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 61 80 54 81 / 20 0 0 0

Madera 62 80 55 81 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 81 to

86. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 85 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 83 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 83 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 68 85 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-181100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 79 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 80 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 82 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 83 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 66 84 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-181100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 66 80 59 82 / 20 20 0 0

Clovis 66 81 60 83 / 0 20 0 0

Fresno 66 81 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 65 83 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 64 83 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 65 82 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 82 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-181100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows 56 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 83 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 64 83 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 64 84 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 65 84 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 84 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 65 85 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-181100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 84 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 66 86 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-181100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 94. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 86 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 64 86 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 87 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-181100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 86 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 65 86 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 65 86 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-181100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 93. Lows 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 85 65 82 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 69 86 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 66 88 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 65 87 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 66 84 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-181100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 56 to

66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 76 57 77 / 20 20 0 0

Oakhurst 55 80 49 81 / 20 20 0 0

Auberry 68 77 62 78 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-181100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 65 87 59 86 / 0 20 0 0

Springville 65 81 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 68 85 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-181100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers...mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers near the crest. Breezy. Lows 54 to

64 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

south winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph over

higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph over

higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy, colder. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 75 53 77 / 30 30 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 35 60 26 66 / 30 40 0 0

Wawona 53 76 46 78 / 20 20 0 0

Devils Postpile 49 63 39 68 / 30 30 0 0

Bass Lake 55 75 49 76 / 20 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 61 76 53 79 / 20 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-181100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near

the crest, slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

40 percent chance of showers. Over higher elevations, gusts up to

40 mph in the morning increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 44 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 80 at 5000 feet...

64 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 81 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 62 43 62 / 20 30 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 68 44 68 / 20 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 54 70 46 69 / 20 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-181100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Gusts

up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 60 mph in the

evening. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 61 83 52 83 / 20 30 0 0

Grant Grove 54 68 47 67 / 0 20 0 0

Lodgepole 47 69 39 67 / 0 20 0 0

Camp Nelson 56 77 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 45 83 40 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-181100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...

67 to 72 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...66 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 75 53 72 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 61 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 65 90 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 66 88 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-181100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 61 75 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 56 80 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 50 83 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-181100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 75 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 82 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 68 83 62 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 65 to 73. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 89 to 98. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 70 96 65 94 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 98 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-181100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 71 91 68 89 / 0 0 0 0

California City 60 95 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 67 93 63 90 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 96 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 61 95 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

