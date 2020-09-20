CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows

61 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 60 89 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 63 88 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 88 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 88 62 90 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 88 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 56 87 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 86 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 57 87 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 55 86 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 86 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 93. Lows

58 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 59 89 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 58 89 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 58 88 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 89 65 93 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

55 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89. Lows

56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 55 86 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 56 87 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 59 87 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 58 87 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 59 88 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

58 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 62 87 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 62 88 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 61 88 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 58 88 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 58 88 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 59 88 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 57 88 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 57 to

63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 58 88 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 57 87 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 88 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 58 88 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 58 88 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 61 88 64 91 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows 58 to

64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 58 87 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 89 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 93. Lows

57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 89 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 89 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 90 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 58 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 59 89 61 91 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 58 89 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 90 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 92. Lows

60 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 66 88 69 91 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 64 89 67 92 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 61 91 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 60 90 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 61 87 64 90 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 59 83 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 50 86 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 64 83 67 85 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Warmer. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 57 to

67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 91 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 85 63 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 64 88 66 91 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 57 82 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 31 70 30 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 49 82 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 43 72 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 51 81 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 56 83 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke...haze near the crest.

Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke...haze near the

crest. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 82 at

5000 feet...66 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 80 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 66 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 73 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 74 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 86 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 50 72 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 42 72 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 50 80 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 39 86 42 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke...haze near the crest.

Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke...haze near the

crest. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 87 at

5000 feet...66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 79 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 92 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 57 93 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 58 91 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 53 to

63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 79 60 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 44 88 49 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 55 to

65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 77 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 83 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 63 86 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

59 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 96 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 97 63 97 / 0 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 56 to

66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 90 69 91 / 0 0 0 0

California City 53 94 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 59 92 64 93 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 94 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 54 94 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

