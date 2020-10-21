CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

192 FPUS56 KHNX 210601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ179-211100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

46 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 58 87 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 60 87 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 86 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-211100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

45 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75.

Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 87 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 86 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 85 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-211100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

38 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 84 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 52 86 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 84 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 84 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-211100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

43 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76. Lows

41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 87 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 53 87 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 53 86 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 58 87 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-211100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 51 84 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 84 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 55 85 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 86 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 85 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-211100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 79. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 60 84 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 58 85 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 57 85 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 85 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 55 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 55 84 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 52 85 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-211100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 78. Lows

45 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 54 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 53 85 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 84 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 85 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 84 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 58 85 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-211100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 53 85 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 54 86 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-211100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Highs

71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 87 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 87 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 87 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-211100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

48 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 55 86 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 55 86 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 55 87 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-211100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.

Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

45 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 84 64 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 61 86 60 82 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 58 87 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 57 87 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 59 84 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-211100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 81 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 48 84 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 63 80 62 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-211100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

48 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 57 87 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 57 81 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 85 61 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-211100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 49 to

59 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 72 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 79 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 27 67 23 64 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 47 81 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 42 67 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 79 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 55 81 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-211100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...62 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...59 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 69 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 64 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 71 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 71 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-211100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 55 83 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 70 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 40 69 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 51 76 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 35 82 34 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-211100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75 at

5000 feet...57 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 53 73 50 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 50 86 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 52 88 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 86 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-211100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 76 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 44 79 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 41 82 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-211100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 74 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 80 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 82 62 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-211100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 91 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 92 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-211100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 86 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

California City 47 89 47 86 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 56 88 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 89 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 48 90 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

