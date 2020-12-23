CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 61. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 38 60 / 0 0 0

Avenal 56 40 59 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 39 57 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 37. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 34 57 / 0 0 0

Mendota 54 32 59 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 31 58 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to

39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 31 57 / 0 0 0

Merced 54 31 58 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 32 58 / 0 0 0

Madera 54 33 58 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs

56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 35 59 / 0 0 0

Five Points 55 33 59 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 55 33 59 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 55 37 59 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs around 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 31 to 36. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in

the morning becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 54 31 59 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 32 58 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 54 33 58 / 0 0 0

Hanford 54 30 59 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 54 33 58 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs

54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 41 59 / 0 0 0

Clovis 55 37 60 / 0 0 0

Fresno 55 36 60 / 0 0 0

Sanger 55 34 60 / 0 0 0

Reedley 55 34 60 / 0 0 0

Selma 54 34 58 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 33 58 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 40. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 56 34 60 / 0 0 0

Visalia 54 32 59 / 0 0 0

Exeter 56 34 60 / 0 0 0

Tulare 54 33 58 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 56 34 60 / 0 0 0

Porterville 56 37 60 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 55 31 59 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 56 31 60 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Light

winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

43. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 56 32 60 / 0 0 0

Wasco 57 32 61 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 59 34 62 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 56 33 60 / 0 0 0

McFarland 57 33 60 / 0 0 0

Shafter 58 35 61 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 35 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

48. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 47 60 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 60 40 62 / 0 0 0

Arvin 62 40 62 / 0 0 0

Lamont 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

Mettler 62 42 61 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 37 57 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 29 61 / 0 0 0

Auberry 55 43 57 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 49. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

Springville 55 38 57 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 43 60 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

38 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 39 55 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 9 44 / 0 0 0

Wawona 59 30 57 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 36 22 39 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 32 56 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 59 38 57 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...40 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. Highs 36 to 41 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 28 43 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 28 49 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 51 30 47 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet. Lows 28 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

36 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 32 57 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 51 35 48 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 50 23 46 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 58 35 53 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 59 20 57 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 23 to 30 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 34 46 / 0 0 0

Kernville 62 34 60 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 61 38 59 / 0 0 0

Weldon 58 38 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 25 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 41 49 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 33 49 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 28 54 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 48 to 58. East winds 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. South winds 25 to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Chance of snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 39 49 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 50 28 51 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 57 42 55 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 56. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 32 55 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 28 55 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 27 to 37. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 40 51 / 0 0 0

California City 58 28 55 / 0 0 0

Mojave 56 34 54 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 28 55 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 28 55 / 0 0 0

